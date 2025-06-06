92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Council questions climate and sustainability report

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the solar fields in the Eldorado Valley. Boulder City leas ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the solar fields in the Eldorado Valley. Boulder City leases out the land for these facilities.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review If all goes as planned, the Boulder City Fire Department could ha ...
Fire chief search down to 3
Screenshot One positive touted in the budget is Boulder City's relatively low property tax rate ...
City adopts fiscal year ‘26 budget
Screenshot Property at 3 Linda Lane
Council reverses planning commission split decision
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King Elementary students during their costume parade on ...
Principals look back at school year
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 5, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

It was a pretty standard “happens every year” kind of presentation from the county.

Kim Lundgren, a third-party consultant, and Robert Burgy, climate and sustainability program manager of Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, spoke to the city council last week regarding the All-In Community Sustainability and Climate Action Plan in Southern Nevada.

In January 2024, Boulder City formally joined the Interlocal Agreement establishing the All-In Regional Climate Collaborative, alongside Clark County, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the Southern Nevada Water Authority, and the cities of Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Mesquite.

The presentation was a standard PowerPoint to outline efforts to address climate challenges and build long-term resilience throughout Southern Nevada. The All-In Regional Climate Collaborative was established, “To foster a unified and regional approach to climate action planning in Southern Nevada. This initiative is designed to enhance collaboration among local and regional governmental entities, enabling them to align policies, implement coordinated climate strategies, and pursue funding opportunities both individually and collectively.”

With Southern Nevada facing significant environmental challenges such as prolonged drought, extreme heat, and rapid population growth, the presenters said that the need for a collaborative approach is, “both timely and essential.”

The presentation was long on outreach efforts, meetings and survey results and much shorter on concrete outcomes with one exception. Burgy mentioned a $500 million federal grant that the group applied for and did not receive.

“One of the other things that we worked on was the all-in building improvement hub we had hoped with that $500 million grant that we would be able to build a one-stop shop for residents of the greater Clark County to be able to learn about how they can get incentives for home repairs or weatherization. While we didn’t get that grant, we did want to focus on distributing energy efficiency information and developing tools for distribution to residents,” he said.

He presented data on how much greenhouse gas was generated by specific activities.

“So the two largest sources in our region are on-road transportation and electricity use,” Burgy reported. “One of the important things about Boulder City is that the largest portion of your emissions comes from on-road transportation contributing 46% of and building energy makes up the second largest share at 33%. So as we do our regional climate activities we do look at each area to see where the greenhouse gas emissions are and how to address them.”

When it came time for questions from council members the wheels kind of came off the “standard” part of the process with questioning led off by Councilwoman Denise Ashurst, who started by asking if the estimate of vehicle miles traveled included the I-11 and US-95 that both run through town. Lundgren was not able to provide an answer.

“I do this work with local governments all over the country,” Ashurst said. “Highways aren’t always included because it’s not originating or ending here, it’s just pass through traffic. Transportation is not measured the same anywhere. It’s kind of odd that we’re all using different metrics throughout the country and so I don’t believe it’s included but I’d want to double-check and get that right back to you tomorrow.”

Ashurst continued on the transportation tip, noting the electric vehicles continue to be more expensive than gas and then moved on to the overall issue of climate change.

“I do thank you for what you’re doing, I think we all want to conserve any way that we can but I just thought it was a little over the top,” she said. “I thank you for what you do but I’m not really buying it, to be honest.”

Mayor Joe Hardy appeared to be unhappy with the city not getting any credit for the solar fields in the Eldorado Valley when it comes to regional emissions dropping.

“We live in Boulder City,” he said. “Has this taken into account the accolades that we get from all of our electrical solar fields?”

The consultant did not directly answer and just offered a future meeting to “dive more into the weeds on some of the analysis work to understand it.”

Hardy wasn’t done.

“I still have the floor,” he said. “The vehicle miles traveled, we have something called I-11. Before I-11, we had literally bumper to bumper traffic through the center of Boulder City. Have you looked at that? What the differentiation is?”

The answer was less than clear but appeared to be a “no.”

Bringing it back to the solar fields, Hardy asked, “What does NV Energy use as its power source to create electricity?”

“So the state of Nevada has a renewable portfolio standard that requires NV Energy to meet 50% of its generation from renewable sources by 2030 and so there is a mix. The No. 1 source however right now for NV Energy is natural gas,” Lundgren answered.

“I rest my case,” Hardy concluded.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review If all goes as planned, the Boulder City Fire Department could ha ...
Fire chief search down to 3
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Now that Ned Thomas has had time to unpack a few things in his office and attend a couple of meetings as the new city manager, there’s been a list of things to tackle waiting for him in his new role.

Screenshot One positive touted in the budget is Boulder City's relatively low property tax rate ...
City adopts fiscal year ‘26 budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is hands down the most consequential action taken by the city council each year and yet it often happens without much in the way of public comment.

Screenshot Property at 3 Linda Lane
Council reverses planning commission split decision
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A permit for building a single home on a lot that has sat empty (though graded and utilities run and ready for development) for some 40 years would not usually be fodder for a news story.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King Elementary students during their costume parade on ...
Principals look back at school year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Another public-school year has come and gone with students and faculty preparing to enjoy summer.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Council Tuesday put off a vote on a proposed par ...
Council parks parking proposal
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the end it was a case of sound and fury signifying nothing. At least not until June 10.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A homeless man sleeps on a bench, along with his belongings, last ...
Council outlaws camping, sleeping in public
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“A growing number of individuals are occupying public space across the valley and in cities all over the nation — including Boulder City — and are storing personal property and belongings in public places in a manner that causes concern and creates a public nuisance.”

Photo courtesy BCHS Members of the BCHS boys swim team point at the updated state championship ...
A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers ...
Honoring heroes
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to place flags at the gravesites of the thousands buried there.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review