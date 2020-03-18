44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Coronavirus Q&A

By Mary Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 

In the past three months, “coronavirus” has become a household word. But how much do we know about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19? Here are some key facts as well as information about what to expect and how to prepare.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is part of a large family of viruses named for their shape, which resembles a crown with spikes. “Corona” is the Latin word for crown.

Coronaviruses are found in many species of animals. In rare instances, animal coronaviruses may also infect people. Several coronaviruses found in people cause symptoms of the common cold. A few produce severe illnesses, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, first identified in China in 2003, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness produced by the new coronavirus, has fallen somewhere in the middle in terms of severity, with symptoms similar to those of the flu, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The World Health Organization says the virus kills about 3.4 percent of the people it infects. Some other estimates point to a lower range.

Where did the virus come from?

It was first identified in people in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, in late December. Authorities say it was transmitted from an animal species to humans at a Wuhan market that sold meat and live animals.

“In some places in the world, humans and animals interact much, much more actively than they do in this country,” making such transmission more likely, said Karen Duuscq, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Touro University Nevada in Henderson.

How many people have been affected, and where?

As of approximately 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, more than 214,100 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed worldwide, most of them in China. The virus has spread to more than 155 other countries and regions, with Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea and Germany reporting the most cases outside China.

About 80 percent of documented cases have been fairly mild, but the virus can result in pneumonia and has caused more than 8,700 deaths.

What’s happening in the U.S.?

There have been 118 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, 55 of them in Washington state. Other states reporting deaths were New York (16); California (13); Florida (7); Louisiana (4); Georgia (3); New Jersey (3); Texas (3); Colorado (2); Indiana (2); Oregon (2); Virginia (2); Illinois (1); Kansas (1); Kentucky (1); Nevada (1); South Carolina (1); and South Dakota (1).

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 7,769 cases of the virus had been confirmed in the U.S. Many early cases were in people who had recently traveled to China or their spouses, and at least three were in people repatriated from Wuhan. More recently, transmission has occurred in the U.S., while the the source of transmission has not been determined in some cases.

What’s happening in Nevada?

State health authorities have reported 55 positive tests for coronavirus infection and one death since the first “presumptive positive” case of the virus in Nevada was announced on March 5 by Southern Nevada Health District officials. The death occurred in Clark County and involved a man in his 60s with an underlying health issue. Forty-two cases in total have been reported in Clark County.

Southern Nevada health officials also raised the estimated risk of contracting the coronavirus for the general public to “moderate” from “low.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency March 12, following similar moves by governors of states across the country, and on Sunday he ordered the state’s public and charter K-12 schools to close, at least through April 6.

Free meals are being distributed to low-income students for the duration of the shutdown at 22 schools around the Las Vegas Valley.

How does the virus spread?

Evidence suggests that it primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface. Tests by the U.S. government and outside scientists published Wednesday showed the virus can live on surfaces for up to three days.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control lists three symptoms for COVID-19: Fever, cough and shortness of breath. It says symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

The CDC guidelines list these “emergency warning signs of COVID-19” — difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face — and says anyone experiencing any of them should get medical attention immediately.

How can we protect ourselves?

Though there’s been a run on surgical masks at drugstores, health authorities say that wearing one provides minimal protection, if any, against airborne droplets. However, it may keep people from touching their face, which is a good thing in terms of avoiding germs.

An infected person should wear a mask, because it covers the person’s cough or sneeze. Health authorities say that the sturdier N95 face mask protects against the virus, but they note that it needs to be fitted to the individual. They aren’t recommending it for the general population.

Authorities are primarily recommending that people take the same sorts of precautions that protect against the flu: frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and staying home when sick.

Shoppers also have been engaging in panic buying of other supplies, including bottled water, cleaning products and toilet paper, despite calls from authorities to moderate their behavior. The Southern Nevada Water Authority also has sought to assure residents that their taps won’t go dry even if the pandemic worsens.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Claudia Bridges fills out the 2020 cen ...
Let the count begin; census underway
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2020 census has started in Boulder City, and residents can now be counted to help determine how they will be represented and where federal funds will be distributed for the next 10 years.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Federal regulators for Medicare and Medicaid rated ...
Nursing home inspections show failing infection control methods
By Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

More than 80 percent of Nevada’s nursing homes have failed to meet federal standards for infection prevention and control in the past three years, according to Medicare data.

Recognize symptoms to help prevent virus’ spread
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Here is some basic information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including how to recognize it and how to protect yourself and others:

News Briefs, March 19
By Boulder City Review

Candidate field finalized

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Manager Al Noyola addresses attendees at a March ...
City cancels meetings, closes facilities
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City officials recently declared a state of emergency due to the global coronavirus pandemic and have postponed all public meetings and workshops as well as limited access to public facilities.

Update to city code halted
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After adamantly delaying a discussion and possible vote to update to the city’s code, the mayor has removed it from City Council’s consideration indefinitely.

Robert Fahnestock A District Court judge granted a motion for BFE LLC to use mobile tankers to ...
Judge OKs fuel tankers use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An operator at the Boulder City Municipal Airport can now use his tractor-trailers to dispense fuel, thanks to an order from a District Court judge.

Boulder City The city's custodial staff is using a Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer, which allows ...
Precautions taken to stop virus’s spread
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s government and businesses are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after two cases were recently confirmed in Clark County.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) At a recent budget workshop, $1 million for accessi ...
City Hall improvements delayed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Potential improvements to City Hall took a step back as City Council removed them from the draft of the 2021 fiscal year budget.