News

Community goes to the dogs: Funds raised for Kevlar vests for K-9 officers

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 4, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

Boulder City’s two K-9 officers will soon have some much-needed safety equipment thanks to the support of the community.

In less than two days of fundraising, people donated the $5,200 needed to purchase bulletproof vests for K-9 officers Luna and Lloyd.

“Thank you to all who helped us raise enough to buy these specialized vests,” said Boulder City Police officer Alan Nutzman, Luna’s handler. “There are times when Luna and I are in dangerous situations, and while I have a vest, she is vulnerable. “Luna is more than a dog. She’s part of the family and I want to keep her safe. … This community is amazing when there is someone in need. I truly appreciate the generosity and support. … It’s amazing how much pride they take in these dogs,” he added.

Luna and Lloyd assist with traffic stops, serving search warrants, clearing buildings and finding narcotics. They also help the officers quickly if backup is needed.

Recently, the city partnered with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, a nonprofit that helps communities raise money for bulletproof vests for K-9 officers. The vests are $2,600 each and protect against stabbing, shrapnel and bullets shot from a handgun. They usually are not part of a budget and paid for with donations.

They are made by K-9 Storm Inc. of Winnipeg, Canada. Each is custom made to fit the dog.

Nutzman said this week the company is sending a kit to the department to measure Lloyd and Luna. Once K-9 Storm receives that information, the vests will be made and delivered in six to eight weeks.

“I want to make sure to do it right,” Nutzman said.

Luna has been with the Boulder City Police Department since 2017 and Lloyd since 2018.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

