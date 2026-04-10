67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Community gives input on possible consolidations

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Mills, of Cannon Design, led the discussion last Wednesday o ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Mills, of Cannon Design, led the discussion last Wednesday on possible school consolidations by the Clark County School District.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City hitter Miles Alder spikes the ball against B ...
Boys volleyball wins first league game
From Garden to Grave
Brynn deLorimier, right, who started the petition against data centers in Boulder City, with he ...
Proposed data center draws ire of some Boulder City residents
Early risers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 9, 2026 - 5:03 pm
 

Dozens of parents, teachers, administrators and a handful of students turned out last Wednesdays for the first of two public meetings to discuss possible school consolidations.

While the discussion was hosted by the Clark County School District, it was led by Cannon Design, which is assisting with the district’s Facility Master Plan, which was called their road map for the future.

It was stressed early on that CCSD wants community input while working on the plan. That night, attendees were encouraged to use a QR code to answer questions, which were then shown in real-time on a pair of screens in the school’s cafeteria. The results will be turned over to CCSD.

“I hope it becomes abundantly clear as we get into this, that this is a transparent process,” said Cannon’s Paul Mills, who led the discussion. “This is something that is inclusive with the community’s voice involved and it is data informed.”

Earlier in the school year, CCSD, the fifth largest school district in the nation, put out its five-year enrollment projections for all of its schools going out through to the 2030-31 school year. For the Boulder City public schools, it shows the following with current enrollment, projected number of students and the percentage of increase or decrease in five years:

■ Andrew Mitchell Elementary … 340 … 296 … 13% decrease

■ Boulder City High School: 582 … 489 … 16% decrease

■ Garrett Junior High … 380 … 291 … 23% decrease

■ Martha P. King Elementary… 359 … 261 … 27% decrease

Overall, CCSD is anticipating a 10-11% decrease in enrollment district-wide in five years.

The report also shows projected utilization percentages (number of seats filled) in five years. Mitchell comes in at 64% followed by BCHS 55%, King 45% and Garrett 41%. It was pointed out that these numbers take into account those students attending Boulder City schools though the Choice of School Assignment (COSA) program. Around 30% of BCHS’ enrollment and 15% of Garrett’s students come from Henderson or Las Vegas.

More than five years ago, CCSD brought forth a plan calling for the closure of Garrett, King and Mitchell and building a new, K-8 campus.

That proposal received plenty of pushback from the community and the plan was scrapped.

But consolidation is not off the table. Based on projected enrollments and the age of Mitchell (built in 1970), Garrett (1978) and King (1991), the district is looking at its options. Prior to the opening of King, Mitchell was a K-5 campus. Using the QR Code, a slight majority of those at last week’s meeting chose the option that would combine Mitchell and King into one campus, likely at King since it is 21 years newer.

“When we’re talking about change, we know it can be difficult,” Mills said. “That’s because schools are so personal to us and our communities. As human beings we react to an idea by saying, ‘I like that idea or I don’t like that idea.’ We want to empower you to think a little differently. If you find yourself thinking ‘no,’ ask yourself if there’s a ‘yes, if…’ there.”

During a March 4 CCSD board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Felicia Gonzales said that rapid growth the district saw more than a decade ago has leveled off. Families have moved away or have chosen educational alternatives for their children.

“We can finally stop chasing the finish line and focus on the quality of the race,” she said.

The district currently manages roughly 400 buildings. She said the truth is that the district currently has $15 billion in facility needs but only $3.6 billion in available bond funding.

CCSD has built more than 50 schools and renovated another 250 since 2017.

“We can no longer afford to spread our resources thin across under-utilized buildings simply because that’s how we’ve always done it,” Gonzales said, “To stay the course, we must manage the enrollment decline. By moving away from keeping up with the growth, we can pivot toward excellence by design.”

A second community meeting is tentatively set for 6 p.m. on May 13 at BCHS.

However, it was pointed out that there may be a conflict with that date if the BCHS boys volleyball team is playing that night in the state tournament.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City hitter Miles Alder spikes the ball against B ...
Boys volleyball wins first league game
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School started league play with a victory, defeating The Meadows 3-0 on April 1.

From Garden to Grave
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, the Christian Center Church hosted four showings of Garden to Grave: Live Stations of the Cross. Pastor Deborah Downs said the Stations of the Cross “are a contemplative practice of walking the way of suffering with Jesus. If one were to visit the city of Jerusalem, they would discover all 14 stations on what is called the Via Dolorosa – The Sorrowful Way – a path from Pilate’s court to Golgotha to the tomb.”

Early risers

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
What’s on the table
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

While changes can be made between now and when the CCSD Board makes its decision this fall, here are the potential options from the Facility Master Plan for public schools in Boulder City:

bcr default image
Jenas-Keogh shines again on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in a home weekday event on April 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field showed why they should be considered a real threat in the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City third baseman Will Teeples throws the runner ...
Eagles continue to win on the diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School baseball has started league play off hot, sweeping a series with The Meadows this past week.

bcr default image
Challenging (budget) forecast ahead
By Cynthia Sneed, Finance Director

Have you ever called for emergency services in Boulder City? Did you know that on medical calls, the fire department typically sends two or more first responders? The American Heart Association recommends one responder manages the patient’s airway; another monitors cardiac activity; another is responsible for administering medication; and two provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or lift assists as needed. On a heart attack or stroke, up to six responders may be needed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The case against Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie, was contin ...
Sylvanie case gets 30-day continuance
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The preliminary hearing for longtime Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie was continued Tuesday, with a possible resolution the next time he appears in Boulder City Justice Court.

bcr default image
Your mind matters when you think first
By Rod Woodbury

Once upon a time, I moonlighted as the mayor of Boulder City. But even then, as now, I mostly earned a living as an attorney. As much as I loathe billing clients, it’s obviously necessary in order to put food on my family’s table.