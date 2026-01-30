Community effort
Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.
Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.
Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review