Community effort

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of vo ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery. 
Former BCHS football coach arrested
Flag football evens record with wins
Lady Eagles move up in standings
Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
January 29, 2026 - 5:10 pm
 

Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.

Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review

Former BCHS football coach arrested
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Former Boulder City High School head football coach Frank “Bubba” Mariani was arrested by Boulder City police on an array of felony counts alleging lewd behavior.

Flag football evens record with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 6-6 on the season.

Lady Eagles move up in standings
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Every family likely celebrates love in a different manner during the holiday season, don’t they? Isn’t it likely that in this 250th year of our nation’s independence from Great Britain, America would celebrate love in a unique manner?

Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

Downtown vitality is everyone’s business
By Jill Lagan, CEO BC Chamber of Commerce and Adventure Center

Boulder City has always been a place that knows who it is.

Dam Short Film Festival celebrates 22nd year
Special to the Boulder City Review

Movie lovers can enjoy Nevada’s largest film festival as the 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to screen more than 150 short films over a six-day period, Feb. 11-16 in the Elaine K. Smith Building.

Lake Mead’s projected record low gets even lower
By Alan Halaly / RJ

Here’s when forecasters expect the bathtub ring, marking where the high water mark once reached, to be at its worst in recorded history.