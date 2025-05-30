Class of 2025 Turn Their Tassels, Ready for Next Chapter

Per tradition, the seniors tossed their caps into the air at the end of the ceremony.

Looking Toward the Future

With the BCHS in the foreground, the class of 2025 enters Bruce Eaton Field to cheers of a few thousand family members and friends.

George Bender gets a quick photo with several members of his family.

Gianni Alo takes a selfie with a family member after the ceremony.

Family and friends begin to leave the field after meeting with the graduates for hugs and photos.

Student Body President Eden Gomez was one of the first students to speak and welcomed the crowd to the 2025 BCHS graduation.

The seniors turned their tassels from one side to another, signifying that they are officially graduates.

The football field's new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony along with each student's picture while being announced on stage.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Wrycin Bell gets a quick photo of classmates Teagan Weber and Abigail Cracolici before the three headed to the football field.

Before a standing-room-only crowd at Bruce Eaton Field, the students enter in front of family and friends.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cheryl Herr was joined just prior to the graduation ceremony with the senior members of student council.

Per tradition, the seniors tossed their caps into the air at the end of the ceremony.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review With the assistance of two of BCHS’s valedictorians, Hannah Angell and Sophia Kelo, the graduates received some advice from two members of the class of 2037, Wyatt Matea and Caroline McDonald, as the seniors embark on their future. For more graduation photos, see pages 6 and 7.

Per tradition, the seniors tossed their caps into the air at the end of the ceremony.

Cheryl Herr was joined just prior to the graduation ceremony with the senior members of student council.

Before a standing-room-only crowd at Bruce Eaton Field, the students enter in front of family and friends.

Wrycin Bell gets a quick photo of classmates Teagan Weber and Abigail Cracolici before the three headed to the football field.

The football field’s new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony, along with each student’s picture while being announced on stage.

The seniors turned their tassels from one side to another, signifying that they are officially graduates.

Student Body President Eden Gomez was one of the first students to speak and welcomed the crowd to the 2025 BCHS graduation.

Family and friends begin to leave the field after meeting with the graduates for hugs and photos.

Gianni Alo takes a selfie with a family member after the ceremony.

George Bender gets a quick photo with several members of his family.

With the BCHS in the foreground, the class of 2025 enters Bruce Eaton Field to cheers of a few thousand family members and friends.