Class of 2025 Turn Their Tassels, Ready for Next Chapter

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review With the assistance of two of BCHS’s valedictorians, Hanna ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review With the assistance of two of BCHS’s valedictorians, Hannah Angell and Sophia Kelo, the graduates received some advice from two members of the class of 2037, Wyatt Matea and Caroline McDonald, as the seniors embark on their future. For more graduation photos, see pages 6 and 7.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cheryl Herr was joined just prior to the graduation ceremony with ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cheryl Herr was joined just prior to the graduation ceremony with the senior members of student council.
Before a standing-room-only crowd at Bruce Eaton Field, the students enter in front of family a ...
Before a standing-room-only crowd at Bruce Eaton Field, the students enter in front of family and friends.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Wrycin Bell gets a quick photo of classmates Teagan Weber and Abi ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Wrycin Bell gets a quick photo of classmates Teagan Weber and Abigail Cracolici before the three headed to the football field.
The football field's new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony along with eac ...
The football field's new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony along with each student's picture while being announced on stage.
The seniors turned their tassels from one side to another, signifying that they are officially ...
The seniors turned their tassels from one side to another, signifying that they are officially graduates.
Student Body President Eden Gomez was one of the first students to speak and welcomed the crowd ...
Student Body President Eden Gomez was one of the first students to speak and welcomed the crowd to the 2025 BCHS graduation.
With the BCHS in the foreground, the class of 2025 enters Bruce Eaton Field to cheers of a few ...
With the BCHS in the foreground, the class of 2025 enters Bruce Eaton Field to cheers of a few thousand family members and friends.
Looking Toward the Future
May 29, 2025 - 7:21 pm
 

