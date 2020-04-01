City remains in state of emergency

Boulder City remains in a state of emergency and has extended facility closures and meeting postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implemented new resources for the community.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Boulder City's purchasing manager Paul Sikora collects donations at City Hall on Monday, March 30.

Boulder City remains in a state of emergency and has extended facility closures and meeting postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implemented new resources for the community.

“We are all in this together,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Now is a good time to check on your friends, family and neighbors while following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) distancing guidelines. The CDC offers excellent information on dealing with stress related to the virus, the economy and the uncertainty we all feel right now.”

Those resources are available at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html.

With the city entering its third week of being in a state of emergency and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak extending his stay at home order through April 30, City Hall and all municipal buildings remain closed to public access through that date.

City employees are still working.

“Every employee plays a critical role in our city’s infrastructure and operations, so we continue to require every full-time employee to report to work,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “We’ve taken steps to make sure we are following CDC guidelines and making sure we sanitize common surfaces regularly.”

Accommodations are being attempted in order to hold City Council meetings online in April.

“City staff are researching and testing out teleconferencing capabilities to hold regular and special City Council meetings,” said Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

However, all committee and commission meetings are canceled through the end of April.

Utility payments are being accepted at the back window of City Hall, 401 California Ave. They can also be made online at www.bcnv.org.

Nonemergency business can be conducted during regular business hours by calling 702-293-9329.

City staff is also collecting donations of household items for those who need them.

Paul Sikora, purchasing manager and logistics manager for the city’s emergency operations center, said they are also working with organizations such as Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Lend A Hand of Boulder City and the Senior Center of Boulder City to ensure that local residents’ needs are being met.

Additionally, Sikora said they have partnered with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, which donated toiletries, blankets and pillows as well as provided warehouse space to store items until they are requested by residents.

Accepted items are nonperishable foods, sealed beverages, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, disposable dishes and utensils, pet food and supplies, personal hygiene products, feminine projects, medical grade surgical gowns and masks, rubber or latex gloves and batteries for small appliances.

They can be dropped off at City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays.

He said they will continue to collect donations until they are no longer needed, adjusting times as necessary to accommodate requests for assistance.

All park playgrounds, tennis courts at Hemenway and Broadbent parks, basketball courts at Lakeview, Hemenway, Oasis and Veterans’ Memorial parks, and the beach volleyball courts at Veterans’ Memorial Park remain closed through April 30. Park bathrooms remain open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Those using the parks should follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands and their children’s hands while there.

The city has started a new activity challenge to help residents stay active while staying 6 feet away from each other.

The “Keep Your (Social) Distance Challenge” started Wednesday, April 1, and it encourages residents to hike, walk, run or ride 15 miles by April 15. Participants can post photos of their efforts on social media with the hashtag #StayActiveBC. The winners will be randomly chosen.

The city is also enforcing Sisolak’s order that all nonessential businesses close until April 30.

“Thank you to all business owners for honoring the governor’s order to protect the health and safety of our community,” McManus said.

For the latest city updates about COVID-19, go to http://www.bcnv.org/712/COVID-19

Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.