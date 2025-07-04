City Celebrates First Responders

Photos courtesy City of Boulder City

Last week, the city held its annual awards night in which police officers and firefighters are recognized with awards for their accomplishments over the prior year. Awards included those for a trio of lifesaving awards for members of BCFD as well as commendations and the chief’s award and firefighter of the year, which went to Jason Dardano. For the BCPD, awards included letters of commendation, meritorious service awards and volunteer of the year awards.