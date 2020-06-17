Chamber explores options for new site

The chief executive officer of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is thankful for help to find a new location and is currently exploring the options.

The chief executive officer of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is thankful for help to find a new location and is currently exploring the options.

CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan’s request to use some space at the old Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, was denied by City Council in May. The chamber needs to relocate because its current facility is being sold by the owner.

Recently, Councilwoman Judy Hoskins said she has been meeting with business owners in town to “broker an agreement” and had found one who was interested in working with the chamber.

“Judy Hoskins reached out with an idea to help us relocate in a local business,” said Rowland-Lagan. “We are thankful for that and are exploring those options. … The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is extremely thankful for the desire to assist the business community and city in search for our new location.”

She said they are “working on several options at this time.”

Additionally, Rowland-Lagan said a storefront location with access to the public would be “ideal” and they’ve operated in about 800 square feet in their current location at 465 Nevada Way.

“We can work with anything,” she added.

The nonprofit chamber has been at its current location for 10 years and has had the offices donated annually, meaning it hasn’t had to pay rent and is able to put more money into advertising contracts for the city.

Hoskins said she stands by the council’s decision to not move forward with a contract for the chamber to operate for free at the LADWP building and will always vote for what is best for the city, but she still supports the chamber.

“The chamber is a very important aspect of the city. … We have to support the businesses,” she said. “If we don’t have businesses, we don’t have a city. … I want the city to be successful. I’m very appreciative of what Jill does.

“We definitely need the businesses. We definitely need the chamber and we definitely need Jill,” she added.

The former water and power building is a historic facility in downtown Boulder City. Neither of its current tenants, Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Red Mountain Music Company, pay rent. Each does pay for all of its utilities except electricity.

