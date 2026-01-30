Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love

Every family likely celebrates love in a different manner during the holiday season, don’t they? Isn’t it likely that in this 250th year of our nation’s independence from Great Britain, America would celebrate love in a unique manner?

How will Boulder City honor love in the coming year? Much history has passed since the USA declared its independence from Great Britain, hasn’t it?

Many unique points of view have been offered as the Republic known as the United States of America has found the love to create the great nation that the USA has become. In order to better refine as well as define our governance, much love was available, wasn’t it? However, America’s Declaration of Independence was a spectacular demonstration of resistance, wasn’t it?

In the context of that resistance, hasn’t America found love for Great Britain, our greatest ally and friend following the war of 1812? Doesn’t Great Britain, when compared to other nations, continue to be America’s greatest ally as well as friend? Isn’t Great Britain the nation most similar to America? There is less resistance toward those most similar to us, isn’t there? Does any of this make sense? It begins to make sense only when considering the context of America’s predominant consciousness of resistance as well as love.

Following the Declaration of Independence, the first Constitution of the USA was a document wherein people of color were considered to be 3/5 of a human being. Didn’t Thomas Jefferson write the Declaration of Independence while holding many slaves? In the context of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, don’t they together demonstrate the resistance causing our nation to vacillate our opinions for 250 years? How did we negotiate through all that resistance? Wasn’t it love that allowed the constitution to be amended to reflect changes in the culture of the USA?

What does love have to do with slavery? The Declaration of Independence provided an obvious point of view with reference to Great Britain primarily. What kind of citizenry was allowed to create the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution? Two hundred and fifty years ago, only white males were allowed to participate in creating the governance of the USA. For reference, hasn’t every president of the USA been a white male, with one exception?

What does the consciousness of love look like in Boulder City as we celebrate the birth of the United States of America? Boulder City could only become relevant as Nevada became a state during the Civil War.

This column is a story that portrays the 250 years of the United States of America’s progress. It began long ago in the context of slavery while considering differences in race as well as the color of human skin.

Since I write about the consciousness that created our love for Great Britain, I must acknowledge that same consciousness that continues to create the love necessary to include people of color as well as variety in gender governing our Republic. It is also the consciousness which best reflects Boulder City. It is the most prolific consciousness of humankind, the second ray of consciousness.

How does this consciousness function? Each of us has a point of view which we like to represent as our own basis of understanding don’t we? In interactions with others of relevance, we find that others have both similar as well as differing points of view, don’t we? The same is true of nations, isn’t it? In the resistance that occurs amongst various points of view, love is the elixir that allows us to perpetuate an overarching as well as unifying understanding.

Isn’t it the ability of the Constitution to be amended that makes it so attendant to the love that has brought the USA to this juncture? By engaging the initial reference that “all men are created equal” from the Declaration of Independence, hasn’t America moved its initial Constitution with love to all citizens being treated equally under the law as well as participating in our government equally regardless of race, gender, religion, political, or sexual preference?

For reference, isn’t it Boulder City’s love that encourages the citizens to celebrate this 250th anniversary by acknowledging that a member of our city council is a female person of color? That is the love inherent in Boulder City’s celebration of this anniversary of the United States of America, isn’t it? Love will always be the appropriate answer, won’t it?

President, the Aquarian Theosophy Foundation; Former mayor and council member (1985-1997)