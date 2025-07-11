96°F
Boulder City, NV
Celebrating America’s 249th birthday …Boulder City-style

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hot Tub Liquidators were an easy target thanks to their custom T- ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hot Tub Liquidators were an easy target thanks to their custom T-shirts. The wet zone always lives up to its name duringv the Damboree parade. For more photos, see pages 6-7.
Led by former Boulder City mayor Rod Woodbury, Tracy (Kiselus) Ruccia and Bret Runion, the BCHS class of 1985 enjoyed their 40th class reunion.
The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group officially started the parade following a flyover.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine was again on hand to help with the Rotary pancake breakfast.
The look of determination could be found on the faces of many of those in the wet zone.
Parade fans come in all ages.
Mayor Joe Hardy walked the parade route, shaking hands and passing out candy.
Despite the issues had with the delivery of fireworks from China, the show went on and lasted 30 minutes, to the delight of the appreciative crowd.
The always-popular wet zone did not disappoint.
DJ Mike Pacini tosses a T-shirt as he again led the fun at the Veterans Park with his music and giveaways.
Teaching the next generation all about the parade's wet zone.
In addition to the music, several food vendors were on hand Friday evening, including the always-popular funnel cakes.
Todd Wolter helped kick off the fireworks show with the singing of "God Bless the USA." He was followed by Tammy Stoker and her son, Johnnie, singing the national anthem.
July 10, 2025 - 5:18 pm
 

Led by former Boulder City mayor Rod Woodbury, Tracy (Kiselus) Ruccia and Bret Runion, the BCHS class of 1985 enjoyed their 40th class reunion.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group officially started the parade following a flyover.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine was again on hand to help with the Rotary pancake breakfast.

The look of determination could be found on the faces of many of those in the wet zone.

Parade fans come in all ages.

Mayor Joe Hardy walked the parade route, shaking hands and passing out candy.

Despite the issues had with the delivery of fireworks from China, the show went on and lasted 30 minutes, to the delight of the appreciative crowd.

The always-popular wet zone did not disappoint.

DJ Mike Pacini tosses a T-shirt as he again led the fun at the Veterans Park with his music and giveaways.

Teaching the next generation all about the parade’s wet zone.

In addition to the music, several food vendors were on hand Friday evening, including the always-popular funnel cakes.

Todd Wolter kicks off the fireworks show with the singing of “God Bless the USA.” He was followed by Tammy Stoker and her son, Johnnie, singing the national anthem.

