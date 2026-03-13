CCSD looks at consolidations

The Clark County School District continues to struggle financially as the growth of the nation’s fifth-largest school district has slowed at the same time students and parents are finding alternative education options.

Photo courtesy Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum Garrett Junior High, seen here shortly after its opening in 1978, is one of the four public schools in Boulder City that could see consolidation.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King Elementary, along with the other three public schools in Boulder City, are being considered for consolidation.

The Clark County School District continues to struggle financially as the growth of the nation’s fifth-largest school district has slowed at the same time students and parents are finding alternative education options.

During the March 4 CCSD board meeting, the Facility Master Plan was discussed at length but no action was taken. The plan looks toward the future as to how CCSD can deal with these funding shortfalls and enrollment issues not just now but in years to come.

Calling it a “physical blueprint as they become a destination district,” Deputy Superintendent Felicia Gonzales laid out the current plan to the board.

“Our objective is clear: to ensure CCSD is a district where families choose to stay, not by default of their zip code but because of the excellence they find within our walls,” she said. “For decades the story of this district was a race against the clock. We were building at a breakneck speed and pace just to keep doors open for a surging population. We were in survival mode. But the landscape has shifted in Clark County and around the nation.”

She said that rapid growth the district saw more than a decade ago has leveled off.

“We can finally stop chasing the finish line and focus on the quality of the race,” she said.

The district currently manages roughly 400 buildings. She said the truth is that the district currently has $15 billion in facility needs but only $3.6 billion in available bond funding.

“We can no longer afford to spread our resources thin across underutilized buildings simply because that’s how we’ve always done it,” Gonzales said. “To stay the course, we must manage the enrollment decline. By moving away from keeping up with the growth, we can pivot toward excellence by design.” She added that this plan requires CCSD to ask the difficult but necessary questions such as which buildings are a good candidate for the investment of a major renovation or even a replacement? Which facilities have reached the end of their functional lifespan? How do they reimagine underutilized spaces?

Looking at the future

Earlier in the school year, CCSD put out its five-year enrollment projections for all of its schools going out through to the 2030-31 school year. For the Boulder City public schools, it shows the following with current enrollment, projected number of students and the percentage of increase or decrease in five years.

■ Andrew Mitchell Elementary…340…296…13% decrease

■ Boulder City High School…582…489…16% decrease

■ Garrett Junior High, 380…291…23% decrease

■ Martha P. King Elementary…359…261…27% decrease

In all, CCSD is anticipating a 10-11% decrease in overall enrollment districtwide in five years.

Potential plans

During the meeting, the board and staff reviewed the Facility Master Plan for the entire district. The following are the three preliminary draft options for Boulder City schools:

Option A: Four schools

Program Strategy

■ Continue operating all schools in their current locations and grade configurations.

■ Expand and create new Early Childhood programs, beginning at those with surplus capacity.

■ Periodically review enrollment projections to guide potential rezoning for balanced size, feeder alignment, and utilization.

Facility Strategy

■ Implement prioritized renovation projects districtwide, starting with the highest-need schools.

■ Design renovated facilities in collaboration with community stakeholders.

Option B: Three schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-5 program.

■ Continue operating all other schools in their current locations, and grade configurations.

Facility Strategy

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to Future-Ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650 student PK–5 school.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus site, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, Professional Development Center, etc.

Option C: Two schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-6 program.

■ Move Garrett JHS to Boulder City HS.

Facility Strategy

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to Future- Ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650 student PK–6 school.

■ Phase construction: build new PK–6 first, then renovate Boulder City HS for grade reconfiguration, with attention to core spaces, gymnasium, etc.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus sites, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, Professional Development Center, etc.

An Option D is listed as Stakeholder Options. In the case of the Boulder City schools, nothing is listed. But it was stressed that community input is key throughout the district before moving forward with any major changes.

Feedback and input

Community forums and surveys to gather stakeholder preferences are expected to take place this spring. CCSD plans to hold two community meetings in Boulder City. The first is April 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. and the second on May 13 at the same time with both being held at Boulder City High School.

The final plan is expected to be presented to the Board of School Trustees in the fall of this year.

To see the district’s schedule of public meetings, visit fmp.ccsd.net.