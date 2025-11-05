Capitol Tree at Hoover Dam Thursday

The 2025 Capitol Christmas Tree is scheduled to be at Hoover Dam today, Nov. 6 from 9 – 11 a.m. While it will be in a box and not visible, people can sign the box that the tree is in and take pictures of it with Hoover Dam in the background. The current plan is to place the tree on the Arizona side of the dam. The 53-foot red fir nicknamed “Silver Belle” was harvested from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Northern Nevada.