Capitol Tree at Hoover Dam Thursday

Las Vegas city employees visit the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, nicknamed “Silver Belle, ...
Las Vegas city employees visit the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, nicknamed “Silver Belle,” as it passes through the city on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at the Las Vegas Civic Center. The tree, cut from Nevada’s own Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Sparks, is on its way to Washington, D.C., where it will stand on the lawn of the U.S. State Capitol during the holiday season. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 5, 2025 - 1:25 pm
 

The 2025 Capitol Christmas Tree is scheduled to be at Hoover Dam today, Nov. 6 from 9 - 11 a.m. While it will be in a box and not visible, people can sign the box that the tree is in and take pictures of it with Hoover Dam in the background. The current plan is to place the tree on the Arizona side of the dam. The 53-foot red fir nicknamed “Silver Belle” was harvested from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Northern Nevada.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Anyone who has been around the Boulder City political world for any stretch of time already knows that Mayor Joe Hardy is a pretty humble guy and not one to toot his own horn.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Utilities Director Joe Stubitz briefed the city council on the status of Boulder City’s Dark Sky initiative, which involves replacing hundreds of street light fixtures with modern versions that aim light onto the ground and not into the sky, it was notable for reasons beyond spending and how soon the program would be finished.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Aircraft enthusiasts will want to head to the Boulder City Airport on Saturday, Nov. 2, to check out a variety of planes and helicopters.

(Screenshot) Retail vacancy rates in Boulder City are running against the regional trend with a ...
Mays: Retail vacancies running against trend
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Sometimes the good stuff in a public meeting is kind of buried. Or maybe just mentioned as an aside. Such was the case with the annual report given to the city council by Deputy City Manager Michael Mays wearing his secondary hat as acting community development director.

bcr default image
BC man dies in e-scooter accident
Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police responded to a serious injury accident in the area of Buchanan Boulevard near Boulder City Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 4, around 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Boulder City man with life-threatening injuries.

bcr default image
Council tees up leash vote — again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In an otherwise quiet meeting this week, the city council, with Mayor Joe Hardy absent due to attendance at the meeting of the Nevada League of Cities, with Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen presiding teed up a possible vote on two of the most contentious items on the council’s plate in to past couple of years.

bcr default image
Council approves allotments for Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the story from last week’s issue of the Boulder City Review concerning the approval of a temporary map for the coming Liberty Ridge development hit social media, the outcry was swift.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds displays her three individual state me ...
Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The word phenom is defined as a person who is outstandingly talented or admired, especially an up-and-comer.