Candidates to be at Monday forum

The Boulder City Review is sponsoring a candidate forum for mayoral and City Council candidates from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Mayor Rod Woodbury is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Councilman Kiernan McManus.

In the council race, incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman are being challenged by James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will include questions submitted by residents, an extended time for the candidates to present their views and one-on-one time with them.

The paper will also give all candidates the opportunity to answer more questions before early voting starts May 25. The council candidates responses will be in the May 16 edition and the mayoral candidate responses in the May 23 edition.

Early voting ends on June 7, and the election will be held June 11.

