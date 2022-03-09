Candidate filing period underway

Candidate filing for Boulder City’s 2022 municipal election began Monday and five residents have officially declared their intention to run.

(Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth is a City Council candidate running in the June 2022 primary.

(Tanya Vece) Tanya Vece has announced her intention to run for mayor in the June 2022 primary.

Mayor Kiernan McManus will be running for re-election. He is being challenged by Dr. Joe Hardy, who is currently serving in the State Senate representing District 12 and as the assistant minority leader.

The seats of Councilman James Howard Adams and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges are up for re-election. Adams has filed to run to remain in his seat. He will be joined by Steve Walton and Cokie Booth.

Booth ran in the 2021 election and was defeated by Councilman Matt Fox during June’s general election.

She said she is running again because she loves Boulder City and because she wants to be a role model for other women to not give up.

“You try again if it doesn’t work out the first time,” she said. “I want to be that inspiration to get up and try again.”

She also said wants to bring the community together so it, as a whole, can determine how to move forward with solar leases and new homes.

Bridges said she will not be seeking a second term due to family commitments.

In addition to the municipal races, several Boulder City residents are seeking county and state offices.

Lynn Goya, who has been serving as county clerk since 2015, is seeking re-election.

Denise Ashurst, a retired Air Force veteran and founder of Pride in Purity International Ministries, is seeking the State Assembly, District 23 seat.

Democrat Brent Foutz, who had two unsuccessful runs for City Council as well as one for the District 23 Assembly seat, and independent Daniel Peterson are running for the State Senate, District 20 seat. Boulder City resident Republican Glen Leavitt, who is now serving in the Assembly representing District 23, has announced his intention to seek the seat as well, but had not filed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

