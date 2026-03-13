Bryan coming to town to discuss new book

In the world of Nevada politics, Richard Bryan did it all.

In the world of Nevada politics, Richard Bryan did it all.

He was a state assemblyman and senator and later the state attorney general, governor and then two-term United States senator.

And now, after being out of politics for a quarter century, he’s written about his life as a politician in a new book entitled, “My Life in Nevada Politics.” The book is co-authored by longtime award-winning Nevada journalist, author and former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John L. Smith.

Bryan and Smith will be in Boulder City to discuss the book on March 28 at the Boulder City Library. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the talk to start at 1:30 p.m.

“Whether you’re a student of history, a politics enthusiast, or simply curious about Nevada’s past and future, this is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from one of the state’s most influential leaders - alongside the perspective of a journalist and author who has spent decades telling Nevada’s story,” a news release promoting the event states.

The release also said that beyond titles, Bryan earned a reputation increasingly rare in modern politics: a Democrat trusted by Republicans and rural communities as well as urban voters. Colleagues frequently described him as a pragmatic negotiator who valued results over rhetoric — someone willing to compromise without surrendering principle.

In the Legislature he co-sponsored bills with Republican leaders, and as governor and senator he regularly built coalitions across party lines to pass major measures involving public lands, gaming regulations, ethics reform, and economic development. His governing philosophy emphasized problem-solving over partisanship, helping him win support in every Nevada county and maintain bipartisan respect throughout his career.

As for why he agreed to co-author this book and what that experience was like, Smith told the Review, “When I was asked to work with Sen. Bryan on his memoir, I jumped at the chance. Rarely in life does a writer get the opportunity to work side by side with a person who not only was a legendary elected official who played a major role in the shaping of modern Nevada for the better, but is also a gentleman with an incandescent intellect and sparkling sense of humor.”

Smith went on to say that he worked with Bryan on this book for about three years.

“I gained what I consider a graduate degree in real political science from a master. Our work was challenging, but very rewarding for me. Bryan is responsible for so many things that it’s hard to count them all, but he played a pivotal role in improving Nevada gaming regulations, ethics laws, and environmental laws.”

He added, “At heart, the book is a heartfelt reflection on a life well lived in the place he loves best. I couldn’t be happier to have been along for the ride.”