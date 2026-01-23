Boys move up to third in standings

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball climbed to third place in the 3A Southern standings.

Lawsuit claims ban on ‘useless grass’ has killed 100K trees in Southern Nevada

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from long distance, Eagles guard Kason Turner makes a three-pointer against rival Virgin Valley on Jan. 9.

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball climbed to third place in the 3A Southern standings.

Advancing to 12-8 on the season, the Eagles picked up decisive victories over Pahrump Valley on Jan. 16 and Green Valley Christian on Jan. 14, showing improved defensive intensity.

“Our defensive pressure made it easier for us on offense,” head coach John Balistere said. “I was really proud of our effort.”

Defeating Pahrump Valley 79-63, Tyler Bradshaw stole the show for the Eagles, scoring a season-high 28 points with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

A threat from the outside, Bradshaw knocked down five three-pointers on the night.

“He’s our lone senior, so our expectations of him are high,” Balistere said. “He’s done a great job of leading this group.”

Matching Bradshaw’s offensive intensity, guard Kason Turner added 22 points and five assists, hitting four three-pointers.

“Kason and Tyler gel well together,” Balistere said. “Kason has the ability to shoot the ball very well and give us points. He made the Green Valley Christian holiday tournament team and then was sick for a little while. Having him back healthy is huge for us.”

Filling the stat sheet, both Levi Randall and Noah Lund scored 10 points, while Branch Danko added eight points with 16 rebounds and four assists.

Picking up a 51-42 road victory at Green Valley Christian, coach Balistere praised the team after picking up a tough win.

“It was a tough game,” Balistere said. “We had just played them 10 days ago in the holiday tournament. This was a great league matchup for both of us, glad we came away with the win on the road.”

Against Green Valley Christian, the Eagles had four players score in double figures, highlighted by Danko’s 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Randall added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Bradshaw and Lund each added 10 points and three assists.

Looking to climb the standings, the Eagles will host Moapa Valley on Friday, followed by a road game at Coral Academy on Wednesday.