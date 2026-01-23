36°F
Boys move up to third in standings

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from long distance, Eagles guard Kason Turner ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from long distance, Eagles guard Kason Turner makes a three-pointer against rival Virgin Valley on Jan. 9.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Laetyn Lawrence has been home for more than a month following her ...
BC shows its love for Laetyn
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A key defender for the Eagles, Hannah Stark makes a sack ...
Girls blank Silverado on the gridiron
Lawsuit claims ban on ‘useless grass’ has killed 100K trees in Southern Nevada
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to his State of the City address, Mayor Joe Hardy walked ar ...
Big turnout for Hardy’s fourth address
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 22, 2026 - 4:58 pm
 

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball climbed to third place in the 3A Southern standings.

Advancing to 12-8 on the season, the Eagles picked up decisive victories over Pahrump Valley on Jan. 16 and Green Valley Christian on Jan. 14, showing improved defensive intensity.

“Our defensive pressure made it easier for us on offense,” head coach John Balistere said. “I was really proud of our effort.”

Defeating Pahrump Valley 79-63, Tyler Bradshaw stole the show for the Eagles, scoring a season-high 28 points with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

A threat from the outside, Bradshaw knocked down five three-pointers on the night.

“He’s our lone senior, so our expectations of him are high,” Balistere said. “He’s done a great job of leading this group.”

Matching Bradshaw’s offensive intensity, guard Kason Turner added 22 points and five assists, hitting four three-pointers.

“Kason and Tyler gel well together,” Balistere said. “Kason has the ability to shoot the ball very well and give us points. He made the Green Valley Christian holiday tournament team and then was sick for a little while. Having him back healthy is huge for us.”

Filling the stat sheet, both Levi Randall and Noah Lund scored 10 points, while Branch Danko added eight points with 16 rebounds and four assists.

Picking up a 51-42 road victory at Green Valley Christian, coach Balistere praised the team after picking up a tough win.

“It was a tough game,” Balistere said. “We had just played them 10 days ago in the holiday tournament. This was a great league matchup for both of us, glad we came away with the win on the road.”

Against Green Valley Christian, the Eagles had four players score in double figures, highlighted by Danko’s 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Randall added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Bradshaw and Lund each added 10 points and three assists.

Looking to climb the standings, the Eagles will host Moapa Valley on Friday, followed by a road game at Coral Academy on Wednesday.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

12-year-old had brain tumor removed

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football picked up their first league win of the season on Jan. 14, routing Silverado 30-0.

bcr default image
A rainbow of pizza, shakes and French fries
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, this column from January 2024 is being re-run.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A new public pool carries the biggest price tag of the proposed c ...
Council looks ahead at five-year improvement projects
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

One of the parts of any city’s annual budget that is of the utmost interest to many of its residents are capital projects. That’s because these projects are things that their citizens can see, use, and appreciate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City forward Makenzie Martorano looks to push the ...
Lady Eagles fall below .500 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dropping three games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to 8-9 on the season.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School announced last week that Chris Render wa ...
BCHS names new head football coach
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will have a new head coach leading the Eagles onto the field in the fall. While he’s new to the position, he’s not new to the team.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The preliminary hearing for Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie ...
New preliminary hearing scheduled for Sylvanie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday in the case of a Boulder City man accused of downloading child sexual abuse images.