Boulder City to host Astronomy in the Park

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, the city of Boulder City, and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society invite families to explore the wonders of the night sky at a free Astronomy in the Park event on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Courtesy image Mark your calendars for Astronomy in the Park on Sept. 27 at Veterans Park.

According to a county release, this educational stargazing event offers a unique opportunity for the community to discover celestial treasures visible in the fall sky.

“This event combines the dark skies of Boulder City with the infinite wonders of our universe,” Gibson said in the release. “There’s something truly magical about bringing families together under the stars to explore planets, constellations, and the cosmos.”

Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy agreed.

“As an official Dark Skies community, Boulder City offers an incredible location for viewing the night sky, and we appreciate Clark County for providing residents throughout Southern Nevada with this unique opportunity to explore the stars from our backyard,” he said.

The evening will feature 12 telescopes with trained operators from the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, providing attendees with viewing opportunities of multiple planets and celestial objects. After sunset at 6:30 p.m., stargazers will be able to observe Saturn and its satellites, Jupiter, Mars, and a 30% crescent Moon. Additionally, winter constellations will begin making their seasonal appearance, offering a preview of the changing night sky.

Francisco Silva, vice president of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, will present “Our Solar System” beginning at 7 p.m., sharing insights about the fall night sky dominated by constellations of the Milky Way. Attendees will learn about prominent autumn constellations including Pegasus with its distinctive Great Square, Andromeda (home to the famous Andromeda Galaxy), and the celestial teapot shape of Sagittarius.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. when food trucks open at Pratte Field, followed by Francisco Silva’s “Our Solar System” presentation at 7 p.m. Telescopes will be available for public viewing starting at 8 p.m., with a special laser constellation demonstration at 8:30 p.m. before the event concludes at 10 p.m. This free event requires registration at bit.ly/BCAstronomy.

Free food from local food trucks will be available throughout the evening while supplies last, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfortable viewing. Outside food and drink are welcome.