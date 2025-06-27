80°F
Boulder City ready to celebrate America

BCR file photos by Ron Eland Thousands turn out each year to Veterans Memorial Park for the festivities, which culminates in a 30-minute fireworks show.
The Damboree festivities will again kick off with Boulder City Rotary's pancake breakfast at Bicentenial Park at 7 a.m.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 26, 2025 - 6:45 pm
 

Boulder City resident James Cracolici may have put it best when he called the annual July 4 Damboree, “The crown jewel of all events held in Boulder City.”

The 77th Damboree is set for Friday, July 4. While the schedule of events has remained the same for many years, tens of thousands of people turn out, with a large percentage coming from outside of Boulder City.

Here is the schedule of events throughout the day.

7 a.m.: Rotary pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park

9 a.m.: Boulder City Veterans Flying Group flyover

9 a.m.: Parade begins on Colorado Street, down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and finishing at Broadbent Park.

10 a.m.: Non-profit food and beer vendors at Broadbent Park.

11 a.m.: Coin toss at pool. Admission is price to the pool

12 p.m.: Games at Broadbent Park

4 p.m.: Festivities at Veterans Memorial Park begin. There is a $20 per vehicle parking fee.

5 p.m.: Music by DJ Mike Pacini, along with food and games as well as the adjacent water park.

9 p.m.: Fireworks show

9:30 p.m.: More music with Mike Pacini.

Organizers noted that at the parade, the water zone begins at Avenue A to Avenue B and ends on Sixth Street. No water play is allowed at any other point along the route by those in the parade or those watching. There are also no water balloons or water trucks allowed.

For more information, visit bcnv.org/damboree.

