BC’s principals ready for new school year

In a blink of an eye, Boulder City schools went from saying goodbye to students to welcoming others back to school.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Motorists are reminded to slow down while driving along Adama Boulevard beginning Aug. 11, the first day of school.

The first official day for kids in the classroom for public schools is Aug. 11.

The town’s four public-school principals, as well as two private schools, were asked about their thoughts on the upcoming school year.

Amy Wagner, Boulder City High School

“We’re excited to begin our 85th year at Boulder City High School. This year, we’re focused on being intentional in our work, strengthening relationships, and ensuring every student feels a sense of belonging. I’m personally so excited for the year ahead and all the opportunities it brings.”

She said they’re especially looking forward to the Soaring Through BCHS event on Aug. 8 — a great opportunity for students and families to connect with teachers, pick up Chromebooks, and get ready for the school year.

“We’re proud of our strong tradition and look forward to building on it through engaging academics, extracurriculars, and a supportive school culture.”

BCHS is currently enrolling just under 600 students, which is consistent with our enrollment at the start of last school year.

Melanie Teemant, Garrett Junior High

“I’m very excited for the new school year. We’ve built a strong foundation and a creative culture, through innovation grounded in the core contents and STEAM education. I’m looking forward to seeing the staff after a relaxing summer and meeting the students next week for our Back to School Day and Open House all on Thursday. I cannot wait to continue our journey as a Nevada Governor’s Designated STEM school and how we can move full STEAM ahead to innovate into the future.”

Teemant said she’s especially excited about launching their Leader in Me program and expanding the STEAM initiatives.

“We’re building an innovative culture where students lead, using their skills and demonstrating their understanding through hands-on, project-based learning, and teach the future.”

She added they are meeting the projected enrollment and are basically the same as the past two years.

Jason Schrock, Martha P. King Elementary

“Looking ahead to the upcoming school year at Martha P. King Elementary, there’s a great deal to be excited about. Our staff has been working hard to ensure that we’re ready to build on the incredible momentum we created last year.”

They recently received their state test scores, and he’s proud to share that King achieved its highest levels of total proficiency ever in reading, math, and science. Science, in particular, saw a 17% increase over the previous year’s SBAC scores — a testament to the hard work of both their students and staff.

Enrollment is up this year. King is currently at 368 students, exceeding the district’s projected enrollment of 355.

Schrock said the only noticeable change for families this year will be a slight adjustment to their school end time, which will now be 3:11 p.m. Their gates will continue to open at 8:30 a.m. each morning for Breakfast, Book and Walking Club, and the playground will open for general play at 8:40 a.m. As always, they enjoy seeing parents out on the playground in the mornings enjoying time with their children and being part of King’s morning ceremony.

“We are looking forward to another great year at Martha P. King and we can’t wait to welcome our families and students back to our school on Friday, Aug. 8 from 1-3 p.m. for our annual Meet & Greet.”

Tracy Echeverria, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary

“There’s a special kind of energy in the air right before staff, students, and families arrive. We have such a wonderful group of teachers and support staff. I can’t wait to welcome all our students—both new and returning—back through our doors. It’s going to be a fantastic year of learning and leading for Mitchell Elementary.”

She said the community’s support always stands out to her.

“Our families and our community contribute so much to our success. Our collaboration always makes us better. This year, we will celebrate the first day of school with photo opportunities on the grass under the trees before the bell rings.”

The school has also worked with the city to create a drop-off, pick-up lane on Sixth Street as an option for families.

“We are continuing to grow our leadership practices as we celebrate our 10th year as a Leader in Me Lighthouse school.”

Amy Higley, co-founder Empowered Leaders

“With our first year behind us, we’re stepping into the new academic year with more confidence, experience, and excitement. We’ve learned a lot, grown together, and built a strong foundation—now we’re ready to take on new challenges, deepen our connections, and continue building a positive, supportive learning space.”

She said they are currently at our full enrollment and have a small wait-list. They started last year with a few openings, however, when the year ended, they were at full enrollment.

“It’s exciting to see all of the support and interest in our program.”

In addition, they are also adding small group learning classes/clubs for both homeschool and public schools. As of right now, these classes include: podcasting, home economics, service club, entrepreneur club, homework club, reader’s theater, and private tutoring.

Janeen Throckmorton, Grace Christian Academy

“We are excited to have 26 amazing students starting this year, compared to 22 last year. We have eight new families and 10 returning families to our school this year. We are looking forward to doing our monthly community service projects, so that we can give back to the amazing community that has and continues to bless us every year.”

They’re also looking forward to putting at least one play performance, along with their Christmas program at the gazebo in Bicentennial Park, and participating in the Christmas Parade.