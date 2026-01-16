BCHS names new head football coach

The Boulder City High School football team will have a new head coach leading the Eagles onto the field in the fall. While he’s new to the position, he’s not new to the team.

In a Jan. 6 email to players, parents and staff, BCHS Assistant Principal T.J. Steckelberg wrote that the school had selected Chris Render as the school’s new varsity coach.

Render replaces embattled coach Frank “Bubba” Mariani.

“Coach Render brings a strong background in football, a commitment to student-athlete development, and a clear vision for building a positive, disciplined and competitive program,” Steckelberg wrote. “Throughout the interview process, he demonstrated a strong understanding of education-based athletics and the importance of developing young men both on and off the field.”

He went on to write that over the coming weeks Render will meet with players, parents and staff to share expectations, goals and the next steps in preparation for the 2026 season.

Steckelberg ended by writing, “We are excited for the future of our football program and confident in the leadership he will provide.”

Principal Amy Wagner, in a Tuesday email to the Review, agreed.

“As noted in the letter to players, parents, and staff, we feel confident in the hiring of Chris Render as our new head football coach,” she wrote. “He brings strong leadership and a clear commitment to students, which aligns well with the values of Boulder City High School.”

Render, who has served as an assistant coach at BCHS the past four years, said he’s ready for the new position.

“I am very excited about this opportunity, and it’s a privilege and honor to get the chance to coach at Boulder City High School,” he said.

During his four years at BCHS, Render served one year as varsity defensive line coach and the last three as defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was at Basic High School for 12 years, serving as a coach for the freshman team, then JV and finishing as the varsity linebackers coach and assistant defensive coordinator.

During the past three seasons under Mariani, the Eagles compiled a record of 15-16, with a league mark of 7-11. They went 7-3 with a playoff win his first year.

Render coached in place of Mariani in the Eagles’ playoff loss Nov. 7. A day earlier, Wagner had sent an email to players and parents notifying them of the coaching change but provided no reason for her decision.

Following a month-long investigation, the Review reported Dec. 18 on a player’s allegations of sexual comments and gestures by Mariani around the team. A complaint to Boulder City police was filed by a parent. The police investigation of Mariani was ongoing as of Tuesday.

The Review attempted at that time to get a statement from the high school. Instead, the Clark County School District Communications Department responded in an email, stating, “The Clark County School District (CCSD) cannot comment on personnel matters due to privacy laws.”

As of Tuesday, the school district had not answered questions from the Review about Mariani’s job status at BCHS.

Render said to his knowledge, all potential players were notified by the email from Steckelberg of his promotion and that he will be meeting with them starting Thursday to go over information about the spring football schedule.