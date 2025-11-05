69°F
News

BC man dies in e-scooter accident

Special to the Boulder City Review
November 5, 2025 - 1:30 pm
 

Boulder City Police responded to a serious injury accident in the area of Buchanan Boulevard near Boulder City Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 4, around 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Boulder City man with life-threatening injuries.

First responders provided immediate medical care and rushed him to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Witnesses told investigators that the adult male driver of the car was leaving a parking lot, turning right onto northbound Buchanan. The e-scooter driver was traveling southbound when he collided with the car. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

“Witnesses and Boulder City first responders made every effort possible to save the man,” said City Manager Ned Thomas. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young man, as well as the driver of the car involved.”

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Nevada State Police has taken over the investigation.

This summer, the city council approved what is currently the strictest ordinance for motorized devices, such as e-scooters and e-bicycles, in Clark County. It spells out regulations for riding these devices. The ordinance also makes helmets mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters. Boulder City children in need may obtain free helmets by contacting Boulder City Fire Department at 702.589.9641. More about the ordinance is available at www.bcnv.org/bikesafety.

