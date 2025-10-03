Adventure Center breaks ground

This artist rendering shows the interior of the center, which will be home to a variety of outdoor adventure businesses.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During last Thursday's groundbreaking, the first group to break ground included, from left, Boulder City Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, Boulder City Councilwoman Denise Ashurst, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, State Rep. Danielle Gallant, and Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva.

It was a day years in the making.

With several state tourism and elected officials on hand last Thursday, ground was officially broken on the new Nevada Adventure Center at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce property.

The center, slated to open in late 2026, will be a one-stop shop of sorts for those looking to take advantage of outdoor recreation activities in the area. Tour operators will have booths at the center and Las Vegas tourists will be able to be bused in for the day.

“The center will provide trip-planning resources, safety and conservation information, and direct connections to local tour guides and outfitters — all while reflecting the character of the region through its design and location,” a press release stated. “The Nevada Adventure Centers represent a major investment in Nevada’s $1.72 billion outdoor recreation economy.”

A second adventure center is slated to break ground in Carson City later this month. Combined, the two adventure centers carry a price tag of around $7 million. Half of that came by way of federal grants and the rest from the state., and the remaining amount came from the state division of tourism.

These outdoor companies will pay rent on the spaces but Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan has said it will be “very reasonable” to help encourage participation. A percentage of that rental fee will be put into a pot for advertising, of which each vendor will have a say on how and where it’s spent. In all, the new Boulder City center will employ 29 people.

At the groundbreaking, Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva served as emcee and started things off by saying Rowland-Lagan had a vision of an adventure center several years ago and started to work with the state to try and make it happen.

Oct. 25 was the day that vision became a reality.

“The adventure center is designed as a hub where visitors and residents can launch their next journey into the great outdoors,” Villanueva said. “Here, people will find trip-planning tools, safety tips, and conservation information, but most importantly, a direct connection to tour operators, guides and outfitters where they can book and enjoy an experience of a lifetime.”

Rep. Dina Titus had planned to attend the event but was out of state to attend her mother’s funeral. But in a videotaped message said, “When people think about tourism, they often focus on the Strip, casinos or our world-class dining and entertainment. But stunning landscapes and the opportunity for outdoor recreation also attracts visitors from all around the world.”

Titus went on say that the outdoor recreation industry contributes more than $8 billion to the Nevada economy annually and accounts for 58,000 jobs.

“We talk a lot about diversifying the economy,” Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony told the crowd of nearly 100. “Tourism will always be our No. 1 economy here in Nevada, whether it’s Las Vegas, Boulder City, Carson City or just about anywhere in the state. Part of that is outdoor recreation. We need to have outdoor recreation not only for our residents but for our tourists.

“We’ve found that a lot of people who want to enjoy outdoor recreation don’t know how to do it or where to go. They get intimidated by it, which is why these adventure centers are so important.”

Often holding back, or wiping away tears, Rowland-Lagan thanked all those involved with helping to make her vision, along with Travel Nevada, come true. A vision, she said, has been nearly two decades in the making.

Rowland-Lagan acknowledged that while the funding for the adventure center is crucial, what good is having one without businesses taking part and buying into the idea? She credited those outdoor business owners who have agreed to sign on for this concept.

“So why Boulder City and why right now,” Rowland-Lagan asked. “Boulder City has long offered exceptional tourism experiences for every price point. No matter the budget, visitors depart with lasting memories.”

She went on to add, “This is not just a facility. It’s a strategic investment in economic resilience, regional tourism, branding and quality of life. Partnerships matter. No single entity could do this alone. The combined work of federal, state, local, private investors and nonprofits are what got us here and what will sustain us moving forward.”

Additional comments from Lt. Governor

Following the groundbreaking, Anthony answered questions from the Review and the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Aniea Collins, one of the anchors of its 7 at 7 broadcast.

“As Nevada’s lieutenant governor, I’m responsible for promoting tourism and outdoor recreation,” he said. “This is another way I can help tourists and I can help residents enjoy recreational activities here in Southern Nevada and up in Northern Nevada.”

Anthony added he’s happy to see that Nevada is no longer simply known for gambling and thanks to outdoor recreation, it’s been able to diversify.

“When people think of Nevada and tourism, they think of Las Vegas and Reno,” he said. “They really don’t think of the outdoor recreational activities that we have here. We have some phenomenal places to visit when it comes to outdoor recreation. We’re expanding our tourism footprint here in Nevada but we have to be in a position where tourists know where to go. But with these tourist centers, they’ll know exactly where to go, exactly what kind of equipment you’ll need and how to do it safely.”