Adventure Center breaks ground

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During last Thursday's groundbreaking, the first group to break ground included, from left, Boulder City Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, Boulder City Councilwoman Denise Ashurst, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, State Rep. Danielle Gallant, and Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva.
This artist rendering shows the interior of the center, which will be home to a variety of outdoor adventure businesses.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:57 pm
 

It was a day years in the making.

With several state tourism and elected officials on hand last Thursday, ground was officially broken on the new Nevada Adventure Center at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce property.

The center, slated to open in late 2026, will be a one-stop shop of sorts for those looking to take advantage of outdoor recreation activities in the area. Tour operators will have booths at the center and Las Vegas tourists will be able to be bused in for the day.

“The center will provide trip-planning resources, safety and conservation information, and direct connections to local tour guides and outfitters — all while reflecting the character of the region through its design and location,” a press release stated. “The Nevada Adventure Centers represent a major investment in Nevada’s $1.72 billion outdoor recreation economy.”

A second adventure center is slated to break ground in Carson City later this month. Combined, the two adventure centers carry a price tag of around $7 million. Half of that came by way of federal grants and the rest from the state., and the remaining amount came from the state division of tourism.

These outdoor companies will pay rent on the spaces but Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan has said it will be “very reasonable” to help encourage participation. A percentage of that rental fee will be put into a pot for advertising, of which each vendor will have a say on how and where it’s spent. In all, the new Boulder City center will employ 29 people.

At the groundbreaking, Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva served as emcee and started things off by saying Rowland-Lagan had a vision of an adventure center several years ago and started to work with the state to try and make it happen.

Oct. 25 was the day that vision became a reality.

“The adventure center is designed as a hub where visitors and residents can launch their next journey into the great outdoors,” Villanueva said. “Here, people will find trip-planning tools, safety tips, and conservation information, but most importantly, a direct connection to tour operators, guides and outfitters where they can book and enjoy an experience of a lifetime.”

Rep. Dina Titus had planned to attend the event but was out of state to attend her mother’s funeral. But in a videotaped message said, “When people think about tourism, they often focus on the Strip, casinos or our world-class dining and entertainment. But stunning landscapes and the opportunity for outdoor recreation also attracts visitors from all around the world.”

Titus went on say that the outdoor recreation industry contributes more than $8 billion to the Nevada economy annually and accounts for 58,000 jobs.

“We talk a lot about diversifying the economy,” Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony told the crowd of nearly 100. “Tourism will always be our No. 1 economy here in Nevada, whether it’s Las Vegas, Boulder City, Carson City or just about anywhere in the state. Part of that is outdoor recreation. We need to have outdoor recreation not only for our residents but for our tourists.

“We’ve found that a lot of people who want to enjoy outdoor recreation don’t know how to do it or where to go. They get intimidated by it, which is why these adventure centers are so important.”

Often holding back, or wiping away tears, Rowland-Lagan thanked all those involved with helping to make her vision, along with Travel Nevada, come true. A vision, she said, has been nearly two decades in the making.

Rowland-Lagan acknowledged that while the funding for the adventure center is crucial, what good is having one without businesses taking part and buying into the idea? She credited those outdoor business owners who have agreed to sign on for this concept.

“So why Boulder City and why right now,” Rowland-Lagan asked. “Boulder City has long offered exceptional tourism experiences for every price point. No matter the budget, visitors depart with lasting memories.”

She went on to add, “This is not just a facility. It’s a strategic investment in economic resilience, regional tourism, branding and quality of life. Partnerships matter. No single entity could do this alone. The combined work of federal, state, local, private investors and nonprofits are what got us here and what will sustain us moving forward.”

Additional comments from Lt. Governor

Following the groundbreaking, Anthony answered questions from the Review and the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Aniea Collins, one of the anchors of its 7 at 7 broadcast.

“As Nevada’s lieutenant governor, I’m responsible for promoting tourism and outdoor recreation,” he said. “This is another way I can help tourists and I can help residents enjoy recreational activities here in Southern Nevada and up in Northern Nevada.”

Anthony added he’s happy to see that Nevada is no longer simply known for gambling and thanks to outdoor recreation, it’s been able to diversify.

“When people think of Nevada and tourism, they think of Las Vegas and Reno,” he said. “They really don’t think of the outdoor recreational activities that we have here. We have some phenomenal places to visit when it comes to outdoor recreation. We’re expanding our tourism footprint here in Nevada but we have to be in a position where tourists know where to go. But with these tourist centers, they’ll know exactly where to go, exactly what kind of equipment you’ll need and how to do it safely.”

Kickin’ Off the Season in Style

Thousands came out Saturday for the 29th Wurst Festival, sponored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club. Attendees enjoyed food, a car show, live music and a live auction. Money raised helps support scholarship programs as well as the annual Grad Night. The event helps kick off the busy fall season of events in Boulder City.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Meet the new manager, same as the old manager.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s that time of the year again when the public is encouraged to come out for an evening of fun while having the opportunity to meet and talk with a wide range of first responders.

Local Author Wins Award

Jean Kelly Widner, author of "The Adoption Paradox: Putting Adoption into Perspective" has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award, a distinguished recognition honoring exceptional books. Widner's book delves deeply into the complex and often contradictory realities of adoption — exploring stories from adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents while interweaving historical context and modern experiences. Through raw honesty and compassionate storytelling, "The Adoption Paradox" sheds light on the joys, grief, identity struggles, and resilience tied to the adoption experience. "This award affirms the importance of giving voice to the families and individuals impacted by adoption. The practice is always layered with love, loss, and paradox, and I'm honored that this work is resonating with readers and being recognized in this way," said Widner. The Literary Titan Book Award celebrates authors who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and talent. The "Adoption Paradox" is available now through Amazon, Audible, and directly at www.adoptionparadox.com.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Recently, the Review received an email from a local resident who did not want to use his name but said he had 30 years of experience in construction.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

P.E. class has come a long way since the days of kickball and dodgeball.

By Boulder City Review Staff

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.