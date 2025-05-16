A step back in time

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review An attendee came to make tiles for their house number, to follow a longstanding tradition.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Tile-making attendees listen intently to Julie Connell as she speaks about the different kinds of glaze and colors and their effects.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonstartion was part of last Saturday's Boulder City Historic Preservation Day. The tiles made were the same style of those used for the homes built here in the 1930s.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonstartion was part of last Saturday’s Boulder City Historic Preservation Day. The tiles made were the same style of those used for the homes built here in the 1930s.

Tile-making attendees listen intently to Julie Connell as she speaks about the different kinds of glaze and colors and their effects.

An attendee came to make tiles for their house number, to follow a longstanding tradition.