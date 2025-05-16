69°F
A step back in time

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonsta ...
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonstartion was part of last Saturday's Boulder City Historic Preservation Day. The tiles made were the same style of those used for the homes built here in the 1930s.
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Tile-making attendees listen intently to Julie Connell as she spea ...
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Tile-making attendees listen intently to Julie Connell as she speaks about the different kinds of glaze and colors and their effects. 
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review An attendee came to make tiles for their house number, to follow a ...
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review An attendee came to make tiles for their house number, to follow a longstanding tradition.
Grad Walk: A decade of memories
Grad Walk: A decade of memories
Parking town hall scheduled
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review New City Manager Ned Thomas in his office at City Hall.
Meet BC's new city manager
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A pair of boaters launch this past Friday morning at Hemenway Har ...
LMNRA extending popular launch ramp
May 15, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonstartion was part of last Saturday’s Boulder City Historic Preservation Day. The tiles made were the same style of those used for the homes built here in the 1930s.

Tile-making attendees listen intently to Julie Connell as she speaks about the different kinds of glaze and colors and their effects.

An attendee came to make tiles for their house number, to follow a longstanding tradition.

Grad Walk: A decade of memories
Grad Walk: A decade of memories
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In just a decade it’s become a tradition every senior at Boulder City High School looks forward to, as do public school students who will one day do the same.

Parking town hall scheduled
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy led off this week’s city council meeting with an unexpected statement regarding an item that was not on the agenda. At least not until next week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review New City Manager Ned Thomas in his office at City Hall.
Meet BC’s new city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Even people with a long history in Southern Nevada get sticker shock when they start to consider a home in Boulder City. And Boulder City’s new city manager is no exception.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A pair of boaters launch this past Friday morning at Hemenway Har ...
LMNRA extending popular launch ramp
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those looking to get in some boating time this summer may have to wait a bit longer each time when doing so.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Outdoor dining has become very popular in the historic downtown d ...
City, businesses talk parking
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The goal is pretty clear. The city must comply with federally required standards related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS Senior Natalee Giamanco wipes a tear from her eye as she and ...
Senior sendoff

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

One-fifth of $21M in COVID funding remains
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City still has nearly 20% of the more than $21 million it received from the American Recovery Plan Act or ARPA. So, what is ARPA, where did it come from and how is the money being spent?

City tracks bills with unfunded mandates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things that happen at the state level can have a big impact on local jurisdictions such as Boulder City, which is why city staff keeps track of bills coming before the state Legislature every other year when they are in session.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Garrett ending year in style
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal

As the school year winds down, Garrett has so much to celebrate. From academic honors and athletic achievements to traditions and a strong school community, our Bobcats are finishing the year strong and proud.