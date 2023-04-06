You Are Not Alone program lends a helping hand to residents

The free program enables volunteers to call or stop by and check in on those who may live alone and need a helping hand.

Boulder City Police Department volunteer coordinator Pat Richardson and volunteer Cherie Anderson have spent many hours talking to, or meeting with, residents through the You Are Not Alone program. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)

For a handful of Boulder City residents, Cherie Anderson is a kind, familiar voice on the other end of the phone. And while callers say she often makes their day when they hear or see her, the feeling is mutual.

“I really enjoy talking to them and then when you stop in and see them, they’re excited to see someone come and take an interest,” she said. “They just need a little extra attention. I’ve met a lot of nice people this way. There’s a lot of neat people in this community and I just love seeing them smile and half of them give me hugs when I leave.”

For the past six years You Are Not Alone (YANA) has fallen under the watchful eye of the Boulder City Police Department and more specifically its volunteer police program, of which Anderson is a member. This free program enables volunteers to call or stop by and check in on those who may live alone and need a helping hand.

The mission of the program is “to promote peace of mind and security for Boulder City’s older adults living alone and their families.” In addition, “YANA is an excellent resource for seniors who enjoy living independently but do not have friends or family available to regularly check in on them.”

According to Pat Richardson, volunteer coordinator for the police department, they currently have six people they check in on weekly but have had as many as 12. Because of the current amount, Anderson is the only volunteer assigned to the YANA program. When she makes contact with the resident, she will ensure they are getting the services they need, such as Meals on Wheels or transportation but if it’s a law enforcement issue, the police will be called. They will also be called if the person cannot be contacted by a volunteer or family member. In that instance, the police will be dispatched to the home to conduct a welfare check.

“We’d like to have more but there are several other similar services in town, so many people already have some type of support group to assist them,” Richardson said of programs like Lend A Hand and Boulder City Senior Center. “Men are often more resistant to asking for help but women are more receptive to it.”

To that, Anderson added, “I think for a while we weren’t keeping up the way we should have been. But now we’re doing it every week.”

Richardson said in order to be part of the program, a waiver must be signed by the resident they’re assisting and include emergency contact and additional information.

“People are great and it’s very rewarding to do this and get to know these individuals,” Richardson said. “Some of these people have led amazing lives and have great stories to tell.”

For more information on YANA, contact Richardson at 702-589-9603 or at prichardson@bcnv.org.

Contact editor Ron Eland at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.