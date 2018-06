Emergency Aid of Boulder City Kathleen Wall, far right, recently presented a $1,300 donation to Emergency Aid of Boulder City. She offers a yoga class on Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, with proceeds designated for Emergency Aid. Accepting the donation from the April and May classes were, from left, Mike Derby (seated) past president and director; Don Taylor, pantry manager; Robin Radig, pantry volunteer and director; and Claudia Bridges, treasurer.