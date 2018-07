Roger Hall Tony and Carolyn Veirup, center, donated a 1999 Victory motorcycle for Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s WurstFest live auction, which will be held Sept. 29. Accepting on behalf of the club are Cyndy Anderson, festival coordinator, and Doug Scheppmann, auctioneer. Those who would like to donate to the Wurstfest, which helps fund the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors, should call 702-373-3745.