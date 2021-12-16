Woman gives Christmas dinner to community

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

“I usually spend so much at Christmas on frivolous stuff. … I figured the money could be spent on those who need it rather than on stuff I don’t need,” said Erin Jones, who has lived in Boulder City since 2015.

The dinner will be held from 3-5 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the city’s Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. There is food for 100 guests, and those who want to come should line up around 2:30 p.m.

“It’s for those who truly have no place to go. … It’s a judgment-free zone,” she said. “I want them to have a special night. This is about them. It’s not about us.”

Jones said her family has always supported local organizations and charities and helped others, so she is continuing that tradition.

“It’s just something we’ve always done,” she said. “My family has always had the ‘There’s room at the table attitude.’ It’s something that’s … been instilled in me and I want to continue it.”

She also said she needs some volunteers to help with the event. Those who are interested in helping either by volunteering or donating items, should contact her at 702-208-0134.

“Any help would be awesome,” she said.

For more information, go to https://gofund.me/d785dcdf.

