Wise counsel: CEO of conservation firm appointed to wildlife commission

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:35 pm
 
Alana Wise Alana Wise of Bio Logical works with a desert tortoise. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently appointed Wise to the state's Board of Wildlife Commissioners.

A local business owner is helping at the state level thanks to a recent board appointment by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Earlier this month Sisolak appointed Alana Wise, CEO and founder of Bio Logical, to the Board of Wildlife Commission.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” said Wise.

The wildlife commission is responsible for establishing broad policy, setting annual and permanent regulations, reviewing budgets and receiving input on wildlife and boating matters from advisory boards to manage wildlife. It also works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

“It’s just a little bit different, but it uses a lot of the same base knowledge as my business,” Wise said.

Wise started Bio Logical, 1400 Colorado St., Suite 3, in 2015. The company works to make sure development projects do not adversely affect the environment.

She said a lot of what her company does is with wildlife conservation, and the commission looks at wildlife as a whole not just what is endangered. Some of the things it researches are hunting regulations and which ones are needed where in the state as well as the needs of different types of wildlife throughout the state.

“It’s going to be a unique experience and I’m going to meet a lot of different people,” said Wise.

Despite the differences with what her business does, Wise said being on the commission will ultimately help it.

“Connections are always going to be helpful … there are always opportunities for growth there,” she said.

Additionally, she said it would give her and her employees more oversight for the state’s wildlife and allow them to grow into the bigger picture of the state’s wildlife on a smaller scale.

“That’s really exciting,” she added.

The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners has nine members and meets at least nine times a year. Wise’s appointment is for three years.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

