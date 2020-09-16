86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Wind storm readiness key for when ‘dry’ monsoons hit

By Norma Vally Home Matters
September 16, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

This North American monsoon season has been an unusually dry one. Also called summer or desert monsoon, this seasonal shift in wind is normally accompanied by heavy rainfall.

According to Weather.com, “most of northwestern Mexico and the southwestern U.S. receive over half of their annual precipitation from the monsoon …” Not this year. Yet another reason to wish 2020 would just blow away.

Per Weather.gov, Las Vegas hasn’t had measurable rainfall since April 20. High winds and prevailing dry climate are the makings for red flag warnings and wind advisories, both issued by the National Weather Service last week.

The weather service states “red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now … or will shortly. A combination of strong winds … low relative humidity … and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

In addition to critical fire risk, dust storms, broken boughs, trees down, projectiles, hazardous air quality, power outages and other ravages from high wind are all threats that should heighten our personal safety and storm readiness.

Here are steps to take before, during and after high winds to help mitigate property damage and ensure greater safety for you and your family.

Before the winds hit:

▶ Keep trees and shrubs trimmed and remove any that are dead, especially ones close to property and power lines.

▶ Make sure your heating, ventilation and air conditioning air filters are ready for increased dust/particulate matter, especially in homes with people that have respiratory issues. (In a home with no pets, filters should be changed approximately every 90 days.)

▶ Put cars in the garage. For street parking, don’t park under trees. Have a full tank of gas.

▶ Tie down and/or put anything away that can become airborne, like lawn furniture, patio umbrellas, potted plants, toys, pool floaties etc.

▶ Portable barbecues should be secured or put in the garage/shed. If it has a propane tank, disconnect it, but leave the tank outside (do not store propane in an enclosed space).

▶ Have cellphone, portable battery chargers and power packs charged and computers backed up. Have a weather app on your smartphone and enable severe weather alerts.

▶ Have a 72-hour supply kit for you and your family. This kit should include first-aid supplies, flashlights, a portable radio, batteries, nonperishable food, bottled water, blankets and medication.

▶ Know where your shutoffs are for water, gas and electric. Know how to open your electric garage door opener if the power is out (look for a red handle and cord that when pulled down disengages the opener).

▶ Make sure all doors, windows, awnings and the fireplace damper are closed.

▶ Identify a “shelter” room in the house. It should be on the first floor, in the center of the house with no windows.

During high winds:

▶ Stay indoors. Do not attempt to secure your yard in the midst of high winds.

▶ Avoid being in front of windows and glass doors until the storm passes.

▶ Unplug sensitive electronics in case of power surges.

▶ Stay informed. For local updates go to Boulder City’s Facebook page, @bouldercitynv or to BCNV.gov. You can also receive emails and text alerts by signing up through their website. Go to “How do I …” and click on receive news texts and email.

After the winds:

▶ Look around your home for damage. Take photos of any damage to your home or car.

▶ If there’s a power line down, stay clear and contact authorities immediately.

▶ Check to see if there’s debris blocking your heating ventilation and air conditioning unit and any vents.

You Are Not Alone is a local program created to “provide peace of mind and sense of comfort and confidence for Boulder City’s homebound seniors or disabled citizens who enjoy the independence of living alone.” Registered YANA participants will be checked in on to make sure they’re OK, especially if there’s a storm or power outage. For assistance with YANA registration or to request more info, contact the police support aide Patrick Richardson at 702-589-9603 or prichardson@bcnv.org.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Heroes recognized: Church collects cards for first responders
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local church wanted to thank public safety and medical personnel so its members organized a thank-you card drive to show their appreciation.

(Patti Diamond) By discarding the flavor packet and substituting water or low-sodium broth, you ...
Give ramen noodles healthy upgrade
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Confession time: At the grocery store, I always look at what other people have in their carts. Not a casual glance, either, I really look. I learn a great deal about the family behind the cart. Besides what’s for dinner, I can usually tell how many people are in the household, whether the family has children and what age. I can also gauge how much money they spend and how committed they are to eating healthy foods.

(Getty Images) In 1865, Henry Hooker assembled a flock of around 500 turkeys and drove them fro ...
Turkey venture became lucrative plan
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Nevada miners in the 1800s lived largely on beef, bacon and beans. Maybe they might get to a larger community or town once in a while for a nice restaurant-style meal, but mostly it was beef, bacon, beans and a little salt pork.

(Patti Diamond) Combine watermelon with cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese and purple onions to cr ...
Top 10 reasons for more watermelon
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes: the humble watermelon.

(Calvary Chapel) Melanie Moses, a volunteer with Calvary Chapel, helps check in students at th ...
Churches study halls provide safe zones for distance learning
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In times of trouble, people often turn to their church to help soothe their souls. Today, as families — particularly those with school-age children — deal with the effects of COVID-19, they can again turn to a church for help.

Oscar Garcia Las Vegas artist Oscar Garcia recently completed a mural in town at the Western an ...
Artist tells stories through colorful murals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Las Vegas artist looked to Boulder City’s history to create a new mural for a longtime local business.

(Patti Diamond) A seven-layer salad can easily be made in advance, making it ideal for a Labor ...
Labor less on holiday with make ahead salad
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

For a year that feels like it’s been going on forever, how can it possibly be Labor Day already? Yet, here we are. I’ve been feeling nostalgic lately and this old recipe has been on my mind. So, I thought I’d share.

(Patti Diamond) By making burritos in advance and freezing them, you can easily answer the &#x2 ...
Homemade burritos make quick, easy lunch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Life is complicated, right? This year has been particularly complicated. So, I’m suggesting we make one thing very uncomplicated. Let’s put lunch on autopilot. Honestly, making lunch is the last thing you want to hold you up in the middle of the day.