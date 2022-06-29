Water safety focus of worldwide swimming lesson

If there is one thing that Cheree Brennan is passionate about, it’s making sure everyone is safe “in, around and on the water.”

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Tyler helps a young boy learn how to swim safely during the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at the Boulder City Pool on June 23. Hundreds of locations around the world offered the same 30-minute lesson, designed to teach water safety skills to help prevent children from drowning.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) James Walsh, in back, teaches two young swimmers how to kick while Lynn Fielding, in green shirt, works with others during the World’s Largest Swiming Lesson at the Boulder City Pool on June 23.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sara Carroll, in green, who coaches Boulder City High School’s swim teams, served as an instructor June 23 as the Boulder City Pool participated in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Children line up against the edge of the Boulder City Pool on June 23 to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. The 30-minute session, which was offered around the globe, was designed to teach basic water safety skills.

That’s one of the reasons why Brennan, aquatics director at the municipal pool, makes sure they join the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson each year and invites the community to participate.

Held June 23, the same 30-minute lesson was offered at locations throughout the world.

The first global swimming lesson was offered in 2010. Brennan said she believes this is the third time Boulder City has participated.

In Boulder City, 20 children were officially registered, though there were actually 32 children in the pool learning water safety tips. There were an additional 17 volunteer instructors and lifeguards who participated.

Brennan said it is important for people — and especially children — to learn how to swim or be in the water safely. Statistics show that drowning is the leading cause of death in children from birth to 4 and the second leading cause of unintentional death for children 4-14, she said.

“I feel that drowning, in most cases, can be prevented,” Brennan said.

She also cautions parents against using “water wings” or swimsuits with built-in flotation elements. Those, she said, provide a false sense of security and put the body in the wrong position.

Instead, she recommends that those who don’t know how to swim or who are going out on the lake wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

