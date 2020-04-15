Virus sparks acts of kindness

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

(Jesus Velasquez) Lourdes Velasquez put her sewing abilities to use making masks for the Southern Nevada State Veterans home. When she ran short of elastic, she used headbands.

(Jesus Velasquez) Jesus Velasquez of Boulder City cuts material to be made into masks for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

(Judy Hoskins) Councilwoman Judy Hoskins is making washable gowns from bed sheets for medical professionals to use at work to help prevent them from being infected with the coronavirus.

(Special to the Boulder City Review) Two children, ages 11 and 6, used their own money to purchase chocolate bunnies that were donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City to give out in time for Easter.

Here are a few acts of kindness.

Councilwoman sewing gowns

Councilwoman Judy Hoskins said her newest project is sewing washable, long-sleeved gowns for medical professionals. She said the gowns have thumb holes in them so nurses and doctors can put their gloves over their gowns.

“I was contacted by the VA (Veterans Affairs) and they requested as many gowns as I can possibly get them. Also, all assisted living homes have a need for these gowns.”

Hoskins said disposable gowns sell very quickly and are difficult to find. The gowns she is making are 100 percent cotton and can be washed and reused.

She is making the gowns out of bed sheets, using 1-inch ribbon for the ties and facing. She also is making masks.

“If anyone has any extra bed sheets (not pillowcases) and bias tape or 1-inch ribbon, please let me know if you can spare any of this material at this time. If anyone would like to try their hand at making these gowns, I’ve made a pattern and can give you the instructions.”

She can be reached at 702-528-1082 or judith_hoskins@cox.net.

Children send chocolate bunnies

In late February, two young Boulder City residents, ages 11 and 6, started searching for Easter treats to purchase with their own money for the patrons of Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

This wasn’t their first time working on such a project. When she was 6, the 11-year-old began making donations to Emergency Aid around the holidays. Now, she is paving the way for her younger brother.

They placed a special note that read “Some bunny loves you” on each of the chocolate bunnies theypurchased at the local 99 Cents Only store.

Emergency Aid handed out the chocolate bunnies to Boulder City residents in time for Easter.

Duo Spends time making masks

Jesús and Lourdes Velásquez have been making masks for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. They used instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When they had difficulty finding the ½-inch elastic material needed to make the straps, they improvised, using headbands while asking their friends to be on the lookout for strap material.

They created a workstation at home. Jesús was in charge of cutting material. He said he made a template and used a utility knife to cut the fabric. Lourdes assembled the masks.

“With all the time we have and being mandated to stay at home, this was a great project to do,” he said.

If you or someone you know is doing something to help out during the crisis, please let us know. Send your name, a telephone number or email address and a few details about what is being done to news@bouldercityreview.com.