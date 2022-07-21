106°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Community

Vinny’s Pizzeria faces ‘Impossible’ challenge

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino stands in front of the ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino stands in front of the hand-painted mural that was created for his restaurant, Vinny’s Pizzeria, when it was featured on the Food Network’s show “Restaurant Impossible.”
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chef Robert Irvine, left, explains to Vincenzo “V ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chef Robert Irvine, left, explains to Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino how to properly price meals during an episode of “Restaurant Impossible,” which first aired on the Food Network on July 14.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A more cohesive color scheme was part of the change ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A more cohesive color scheme was part of the changes made to Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1312 Boulder City Parkway, when it was featured on Food Network’s show “Restaurant Impossible.”

There is no doubt that Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino loves his family, his community and his work. It was on full display for thousands of people to see when his restaurant, Vinny’s Pizzeria, was featured on a recent episode of “Restaurant Impossible” on the Food Network.

The show, which first aired July 14, was taped in mid-April, and featured host and chef Robert Irvine helping Cimino rediscover his passion for cooking for others.

“The restaurant business ain’t easy and now people know the story,” he said.

Cimino said having Irvine help him with the pizzeria was never a matter of trying to turn around a struggling restaurant. Instead, it was about helping him rediscover the joy in his work.

“I was struggling with me,” he said of the reason for applying to be on the show. “If I am struggling with myself, then the food doesn’t come out right.”

Cimino admits that he was just going through the motions and hasn’t put his heart into the business since the death of his mother about five years ago.

“When I first met him (Irvine) he knew I had lost my passion, that I was not happy anymore.”

Irvine also arranged for two of Cimino’s brothers to visit and speak with him. Though they had tried in the past to get him to change, Cimino said he was too stubborn to listen.

Cimino said much of the advice that Irvine dispensed was not shown during the episode but that he definitely listened.

“The off-camera stuff he told me was amazing,” Cimino said.

Among the changes were four new recipes on the menu, bringing in a point-of-sale system to help track orders, costs and inventory as well as how he operated his kitchen. Naturally, the restaurant itself also changed, with new decor and an expanded kitchen.

Cimino said he also wouldn’t trust anyone else with his treasured recipes, devoting too much time to the restaurant and not enough with his family.

As a result, he was repeating history, plunging himself into his work as he did when his father died when he was 14 years old. Missing out on time with their father was something Cimino said he never wanted for his own five children.

“I’ve only had two vacations in 30-plus years,” he said. “It’s not fair to her (his wife, Tina) or to the kids.”

Cimino praises his wife of 30 years for standing by him through all the ups and downs and said he is working on getting qualified staff members so he can take her to Hawaii.

He also credits his landlords, Carole Gordon and Karen Gordon, and uncle and aunt, Rich and Cynthia Pozesky, for their constant encouragement.

Aside from helping him with the business, Cimino said he was glad the show helped bring more attention to Boulder City.

He said the community, which he loves and has been a part of since 2009, is “it for me. I don’t want to leave.”

Vinny’s Pizzeria is at 1312 Boulder City Parkway. It is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lifeguard Abby Rodriguez poses by the Boulder City Pool, wher ...
Teen’s passion is helping save lives
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In July of 2012, 6-year-old Abby Rodriguez was at the Boulder City Pool participating in a level 1 water safety class when one of her fellow classmates, Eve Stuart, let go of the pool wall and was in danger of drowning. Thinking quickly, Rodriguez acted on her instincts and rescued the 5-year-old before lifeguard Judith Holt intervened.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Mail, newspapers and packages accumulating in front of your home i ...
Vacations leave homes vulnerable
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s time to go on vacation. Bags packed, car loaded, you lock the door and think — is my house going to be OK while I’m gone? A lot can happen to a house at any time, but especially when no one’s there to handle a sudden problem. Considering most burglaries occur in summer months there’s even more reason to take pause.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Any rocks larger than a golf ball should be removed from the soil.
Plants grow best in soil free of rocks
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Large rocks are difficult to dig out, let alone remove from a hole. But large rocks improve the drainage of water. Don’t know if large rocks are typical for most backyards in the (Las) Vegas Valley. I usually add fast-acting gypsum to the bottom of the hole and water it in for a couple of weeks, letting it dry between soakings. The previous gardener added soil and planted on top of the rocks.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) “White fuzzies” are probably tiny cocoons for tiny in ...
Strong winds damage tender leaves
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Red Push Chinese pistache trees planted about three years ago and doing well. Recently one was shocked and I’m not sure what happened. This occurred almost overnight. I gave it a few extra gallons of water and added two drippers to each plant. I don’t use any Roundup or anything like that. Can it be saved?

Trading cards honor U.S. military heroes
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Hero Cards picture deceased veterans of all U.S. wars, serving to educate future generations and instill gratitude while honoring the fallen.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gwen Davidson, front left, was the guest of honor F ...
Davidson celebrates 100th birthday at senior center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With childlike incredulity, Gwen Davidson was surprised over and over Friday afternoon as friends at the Senior Center of Boulder City stopped by to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Tyler helps a young boy learn how to swim saf ...
Water safety focus of worldwide swimming lesson
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If there is one thing that Cheree Brennan is passionate about, it’s making sure everyone is safe “in, around and on the water.”