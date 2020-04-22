87°F
Community

Veterans targeted by scam artists

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
April 22, 2020 - 2:22 pm
 

Unfortunately, the coronavirus, and the worldwide harm it is causing, has done nothing to stop fraudsters from attempting to scam veterans for whatever cash and/or financial information that they can swindle. Government agencies, including the FBI, have issued warnings about a rise in such scams.

There is an abundance of attempts to defraud veterans and others. Crooks are trying to steal stimulus checks, airline and cruise refunds and charitable funds from veterans’ groups. In exchange for free “cancer testing,” individuals are asked to supply their Medicare account number, which can then be used to access personal financial details.

Bogus coronavirus “preparedness kits” are being offered at “bargain prices,” but there is no cure. Shelter-in-place rules mean more people are on their computers and cellphones looking for diversions, and they are often vulnerable to messages that say “urgent” and “act now.” Some companies that advertise treatments for coronavirus and other illnesses have been contacted by the Food and Drug Administration and told to cease and desist. But not all comply, and new companies pop up every day.

A statement from AARP reports that anyone can put the word “veteran” in front of a charity name, and any money sent to a phony organization does not go to veterans — it goes to the “charity.” Fraud has cost veterans, service members and their families more than $338 million in the five years ending in 2019, according to Federal Trade Commission data. The median loss for military scam victims in 2019, $894, was nearly triple that for the population at large.

Old-line scams may be old, but they are still out there. One such evergreen is pension poaching. The Department of Veterans Affairs explained that while some veterans are eligible for Aid and Attendance, not all qualify. Using scare tactics and fear, some “advisers” try to convince veterans that it’s possible to get around the rules by restructuring their finances so they appear to be needy enough to qualify. The restructuring means they want to sell annuities, which are not right for everyone and can actually disqualify some veterans from Aid and Attendance.

Troop deployments are fewer than they were a few years ago, but they still occur. Often an internet classified ad states that someone across the country who is in the military is being sent overseas, needs cash and must sell his automobile at a bargain price. The unsuspecting buyer is directed to send the money to an escrow account, and the seller says his friend or relative will then drive the car to the buyer’s home. The money goes into the seller’s bank account and the car never arrives.

For a detailed list of dozens of scams, including several that are specifically aimed at veterans, go to https://aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. Veterans who think they might have been scammed can file complaints with the Nevada attorney general’s hotline at 888-434-9989.

Of course not all unsolicited offers are false. But to be sure, veterans should think twice when receiving unsolicited internet offers, being offered too-good-to-be-true scams over the phone and having “limited” postal offers stuffed in their mailboxes.

Virus puts show on hiatus

Thanks are in order to a few readers who have asked why my radio show on 97.1-FM has not aired for the past few weeks. As with so many things these days, it has to do with the coronavirus situation. The Lotus Broadcasting building in Las Vegas has been closed except for only a few essential employees. No, I’m not one of them, so my show is on hiatus until the health situation is under control.

Also, most readers are not aware that in addition to my “That’s America to Me” show on Lotus 97.1-FM, I had recently signed on as a volunteer at UNLV to record one-minute news items concerning veterans’ issues. The items had begun to air on the school’s KUNV-FM and its two high-definition stations. Because of the university shutdown, I won’t be recording any new broadcasts until the virus situation is under control. So when you read my columns, just imagine you’re hearing me voice the words on the radio.

Chuck N. Baker is a Purple Heart veteran of the Vietnam War and the host of “That’s America to Me” every Sunday at 7 a.m. on 97.1-FM.

Steeled in history: Sculptures depict dam workers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The city’s past comes alive once again in a larger-than-life history lesson that was just installed in the median along Boulder City Parkway.

(Patti Diamond) A whole chicken is the ultimate economical dish. It can be roasted for one meal ...
Whole chicken holy grail of cheap eats
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

On the quest for the ultimate in cheap eats, I go absolutely nuts over whole chickens because they’re inexpensive, about $1 a pound and each one can stretch into several meals. Of course, this depends on the number of people you’re feeding and the size of their appetites.

Lend A Hand of Boulder City, which is at 400 Utah St., continues to provide essential services ...
Lend A Hand continues to serve area seniors
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Lend A Hand of Boulder City continues to provide services to the community despite closing its office to the public while working through the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Jesus Velasquez) Lourdes Velasquez put her sewing abilities to use making masks for the Southe ...
Virus sparks acts of kindness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

(Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City) Edna Komada, 89, reads letters that were sent to Lakeview Te ...
Pen pals brighten residents’ days
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Like many of us, sometimes Mary Rush, administrator at Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City, has trouble sleeping.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 635 Avenue D
Lending libraries get personal
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Mark Twain
Tale of gunpoint robbery worthy of Twain
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Most everyone likes a story by Mark Twain, or a story that might have Twain himself involved.

(Patti Diamond) Dried beans are nutritious, hearty and inexpensive, making them ideal to use in ...
Dried beans pack power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What’s delicious, nutritious, hearty and filling, incredibly economical, feeds a crowd and makes awesome leftovers? Those dried beans you bought when you were stocking up for the quarantine! Who knew it’d take a global pandemic for us to rediscover the bountiful beauty of beans?

Since it closed to the public, the Senior Center of Boulder City has been delivering meals, car ...
Center keeps seniors, their needs at forefront
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local seniors may be gone from the Senior Center of Boulder City, but they are certainly not forgotten.