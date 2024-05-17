84°F
A popular Eagle tradition

Senior and student body historian Megan Uszynski takes a selfie with her classmates following Friday’s Grad Walk.
Bethany Gandarilla, Zoey Curtis and Addison Doane give high-fives to students from Andrew Mitchell Elementary.
BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, left, brought the Grad Walk to BCHS nearly a decade ago.
During the walk, students from Garrett Junior High, Martha King Elementary and Andrew Mitchell Elementary (seen here) came out to greet the seniors as they walked past. Many had signs of encouragement or congratulations.
Garrett Junior High students Courtney Brown and Charlotte Tanner hold a sign as the high school seniors passed.
Indy Ruth, student body president, slaps the hand of an elementary student, while right behind her are Jordyn Wetherbee and Evan Valencia.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 16, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 

The annual Boulder City High School Grad Walk was held this past Friday.

The seniors, donned in cap and gown, made their way down to cheering students and staff at Garrett Junior High, then walked along Adams Boulevard, where they were greeted by honks from passing cars. As they approached Martha King and Andrew Mitchell elementary schools, cheers from students could be heard as they raised their signs of encouragement and congratulations.

As they went past the pool, dozens of families and friends were there for hugs and photos. As the seniors made it back to the school, the hallways were filled with their schoolmates and teachers. They then went to the flag and posed for one last group photo as the class of 2024.

