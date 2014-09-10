Veterans attend Honor Flight fundraiser

A fundraising pancake breakfast sponsored by the Honor Flight of Southern Nevada was held Saturday at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas. Several Boulder City veterans, including those who participated in past Honor Flights, attended.

Funds raised at the event will help underwrite the costs of sending local World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the WWII Memorial.

American Legion Post 31 of Boulder City transported four local WWII veterans to the breakfast. They were there to show their support for the program and encourage other veterans to apply for the upcoming trip, scheduled for Oct. 3-5.

For more information about the program, visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org.