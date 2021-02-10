55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Valentine’s Day: Couples celebrate every day

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 10, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kris and Dan Thompson, owners of Boulder City Flori ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kris and Dan Thompson, owners of Boulder City Florist, pause for a moment Tuesday to reflect on their love for each other and how their business keeps them too busy to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.
Vivian Martin James Howard Adams and Tsvetelina Stefanova were married March 27 in an intimate ...
Vivian Martin James Howard Adams and Tsvetelina Stefanova were married March 27 in an intimate outdoor ceremony in the Eldorado Valley. They had to cancel their original plan for a big production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

February and Valentine’s Day are times when many people celebrate love for their spouses, families and partners.

Some local couples, however, choose to do their celebration at other times throughout the year.

“I celebrate the love of my life every day but Valentine’s Day,” said Dan Thompson, who owns Boulder City Florist with his wife, Kris Thompson, a master floral designer.

Dan Thompson said he learned at the beginning of their relationship how busy it would be after he was roped into help. He said one day after they first started dating, Kris Thompson asked him to come by her mom’s flower shop in Las Vegas.

“I didn’t realize it was Valentine’s Day,” he said. “When I got there, she handed me a list and a clipboard and told me to get to work. … We were only dating maybe a month.”

Now the Thompsons have been married for 30 years and still spend Valentine’s Day working together. Their day starts with breakfast at the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe first thing in the morning.

“We get there at 6 a.m. when they open … and then we get to work,” said Kris Thompson.

In addition to 10 hours a day of work the week prior, they spend 12 to 14 hours working on Valentine’s Day before closing up shop and heading home.

“Once we close the doors, we just want to go home, eat and take a shower. … It takes at least a week to recuperate,” she said. “Then we will go out to a special dinner maybe two weeks after.”

To celebrate their love for each other, they said they also go out on the lake whenever possible and just enjoy being together.

This Valentine’s Day is the first as husband and wife for longtime couple James Howard Adams and Tsvetelina Stefanova, but their celebration will take a back burner to the 17th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

“It’s the film festival,” said Stefanova, who is the executive director. “We don’t even know what Valentine’s Day is.”

“We usually spend Valentine’s Day going to the festival,” added Adams, a city councilman.

He said this year since the event is virtual, they will most likely spend the day watching some films and sitting on the couch together.

Adams and Stefanova also said they have enjoyed celebrating their new married life together throughout the past year even though it didn’t start how they expected.

Stefanova said they had planned a big production at the historic Boulder Theater for their March 27 wedding. They were expecting hundreds of people to come.

“We always try to do interactive shows … . This was going to be the mother of them all,” she said.

Unfortunately, it “became one of those things that probably wouldn’t work,” and they had to cancel the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said. But they didn’t let it stop them tying the knot.

“It was our 15-year anniversary,” said Adams. “We decided … we weren’t going to let it stop us from getting married.”

So they planned a small outdoor ceremony in the Eldorado Valley.

Stefanova said she couldn’t wear the dress she had bought and had altered because it was still at the shop and the shop was closed because of COVID. Adams couldn’t wear what he had bought for the ceremony and had to choose something different. They picked the flowers for Stefanova’s bouquet from their yard.

The only people who were able to attend were their parents, Adams’ sister and two of their friends.

“It was so intimate,” said Stefanova. “It shifted from this huge thing to being with the people who are most special to us.”

“It was very intimate. … I’m so glad we went ahead and did it,” added Adams. “If we had waited for the pandemic to be over, we still wouldn’t be married.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) Repairing holes in a wall often require a “hot patch” in the drywal ...
Wall’s ‘holey’ messes require more than spackle
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Walls can start to look like Swiss cheese after removing, let’s say, cabinets or picture frames. Even minor mishaps can ding or put full-blown holes right through your drywall. Recently, a rigorous game of “monster” procured a hole punched right through the wall from my niece’s heel as she jumped down from the vanity trying to escape monster-auntie. Thankfully, her heel was fine. But, the wall wasn’t.

(Patti Diamond) Creme brulee, a creamy velvety custard with a glasslike carmelized sugar top, m ...
Make elegant Valentine’s Day dessert at home
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Are you planning something sweet for your sweethearts on Valentine’s Day? May I suggest this impressive and memorable dessert for your loved ones? Let’s make creme brulee.

Kris Krainock Roberto Guadagnoli, left, portrays Death in Kris Krainock's short film "Bizarro e ...
Film fest begins Feb. 11
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 17th annual Dam Short Film Festival starts streaming next week and with it comes more than 160 original films for people to watch.

Team supports local airmen
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Air Force bases of Nellis and Creech play a large part in the local economy. Thousands of airmen and their families live and work in the area and spend their paychecks buying food, gasoline and other needed items. Like many civilians, sometimes they find themselves hurting financially. Fortunately there are organizations that have been formed to help those airmen who require assistance, the foremost of which is the Nellis Support Team, or NST.

(Patti Diamond) Chicken legs are a more economical and filling choice to dish up when serving s ...
Get leg up on game day feast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Fun fact: Next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

(Patti Diamond) Canned pasta sauce can be used to create many more dishes than just spaghetti, ...
Sauce has many uses besides atop pasta
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

You know those inexpensive cans of pasta sauce? I’m talking about the ones that go on sale for less than a dollar. While they’re indispensable for making quick, cheap and easy spaghetti dinners, these sauces are useful for so much more than saucing pasta. Here are several ideas that think outside the pasta box.

(Kostan Lathouris) Kostan Lathouris, who grew up in his parents’ Boulder City restaurant ...
Lathouris puts focus on serving others
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Kostan Lathouris was reappointed to the Nevada Indian Commission by Gov. Steve Sisolak in December for his second three-year term.

(Patti Diamond) A simple to make peanut sauce adds flavor and extra protein to chicken satay. I ...
Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

This Sunday, Jan. 24, is National Peanut Butter Day in the United States. Yes, there is a day devoted to this most humble of good-for-you foods.

Callville Bay, as seen in this photo from 2014, was once a bustling city that served as a stopp ...
Supplies, people passed through Nevada’s ‘seaport’
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

In the late 1850s, new converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ faith were coming by the hundreds from Europe, flocking to the U.S. and heading to the Utah territory.

(Norma Vally) When starting a new home-improvement project, consider the season, how long it wi ...
Home Matters: New year brings new projects
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Home projects are never-ending and can easily become overwhelming when the to-do list starts piling up higher than the laundry bin. The best way projects should be tackled is to first consider them seasonally. Should I check my attic during the summer, when its temperature can exceed 150 degrees? Along with time of year, consider order of importance. Is it more important that I paint my bathroom or fix the leaky shower that’s been dripping for two months?