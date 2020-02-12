60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Upcycling reduces material use, landfill waste

By Norma Vally Home Matters
February 12, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

As BCWastefree.com reminds us, “We’re doing our part. Are you?” Thankfully, our local sanitation company offers residential recycling, but what else can we do to help keep millions of pounds of waste out of our landfills? While recycling is one effective solution, it isn’t the only option. Upcycling is an increasingly popular, fun and creative way to repurpose and refurbish trash or found objects (objet trouvé).

It’s a trendy term in the DIY world these days, but in the sanitation realm, upcycling popped up back in the ’90s to describe converting old product into something of better use, quality or environmental value. It’s the opposite of “downcycling,” where used products are recycled into something often of lesser quality or worth. An example would be quality writing paper being downcycled to tissue or toilet paper.

With imagination and handy DIY tips, anyone can help the environment by upcycling. My Boulder City neighbor, Patti G., is a queen upcycler.

“My inspiration comes from seeing pictures in magazines and making my own version of them,” says Patti. “I’ll use old stuff around the house or free items in the neighborhood then build something practical from them that I could really use. … I mean, why buy a table when you could make one from a solid wood door left for trash?”

Here are some simple, smart and good-looking upcycling projects to get you inspired.

Old wood door table top: Patti simply screwed (from underneath) this vintage alley-find door onto an antiqued pedestal base whose original top lost its oomph. She sanded, then stained and sealed the door in a rich walnut color creating a shabby chic kitchen table.

Rustic window wall art: Vintage window frames are not in short supply in Boulder City with homeowners replacing them with energy-efficient windows. Hang the window as is, or screw a planter box or shelf to it. Paint and decorate it any way that complements the space. Arrange several of them together for a unique wall grouping. It works for interior or exterior design.

Posthumous thanks to legendary artist and local resident, Larry Gloege, for his Buddha Beer caricature, lettering and design.

Broken concrete fountain candelabra/planter: An old cracked Grecian fountain can become an enchanting yard feature. Whitewash the concrete to refresh the finish with water-diluted latex paint. Add things like plants, water and floating candles to bring romance to the garden.

Vintage suitcase end or coffee table: Vintage suitcases have great character. If you don’t have one in your basement, they’re easy to find in thrift stores.

Depending on the look you want, paint or polyurethane it, then fasten wood “bun feet” at each corner. Furniture feet are available in hardware and big-box stores, but you can find myriad selection online on sites like Van Dyke’s Restorers (www.vandykes.com). Many come with preinstalled screws for fast and easy installation. You can also stack suitcases, securing them together, to get the height you want.

Old wall cabinet potting table: Take an old wall cabinet, remove the doors and screw a recycled wood top on it to make a large and secure work surface. Use the open shelves to store garden supplies, pots and tools. It’s a handsome and functional addition to a shed, garage or against a garden wall.

Color crafted chest of drawers: A beat up chest of drawers is a treasure chest of endless possibilities. Imagine one in a girl’s bedroom painted with bold light blue and white stripes, and on the drawer faces, large fuchsia flower decals. Or picture an entryway cabinet painted high-gloss white with black-stenciled filigree flowers climbing up the sides and black wrought iron drawer pulls.

Upcycling projects will make you smile for a few reasons: Creating them are fun the whole family can get in on, DIY gives you a sense of accomplishment and it feels good knowing that you’ve helped reduce material usage and lessen the load in landfills.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Homemade peanut butter cups are quick and easy to make, and are an ideal treat ...
Treat your sweetheart with quick confection
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air and so is the ambrosial fragrance of chocolate. Here’s a great inexpensive, last-minute indulgence to share (or not?). I must warn you: These chocolate candies are dangerously easy to make. So, I’ll apologize to your Spanx in advance.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Miss Sophie came to the shelter when her human owner passed away. ...
Community Briefs, Feb. 13
By Boulder City Review

Nevada 2-1-1 topic for retirees

(Patti Diamond) If you can make whipped cream and bake cookies, you have the necessary skills t ...
Make macarons for your valentine
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day. Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram-worthy, special occasion cookies is the French macaron.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Seven-year-old Gypsy is a small heeler mix that is spayed, vaccin ...
Community Briefs, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

Anew will meet at Homestead

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ben Chapman, left, is trying to set a positive exam ...
Chapman extends friendly hand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ben Chapman doesn’t wear a mask or a cape. He isn’t able to leap tall buildings, fly or stop bullets with his hands. He can’t travel through time to prevent catastrophic events from happening.

(Patti Diamond) Assorted potato and vegetable fries, along with a variety of dipping sauces, is ...
Fries make fine fumble-free football fare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

At a Super Bowl potluck last year, my friend asked me to bring a couple of bags of frozen fries as a side dish for hamburgers. Ahem. Do you know who I am? I’m a diva! I can’t simply bring a bag o’ fries.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Frank Pomellitto recently fin ...
Pomellitto to sign copies of final book in trilogy Friday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local author Frank Pomellitto recently finished the final book in his trilogy about the adventures of a pair of men who work in a museum where exhibits allow them to travel back in time.

(Yolanda Helfrich) A 70-foot flagpole at the Boulder Rife and Pistol Club was recently dedicate ...
Memorial Stands Tall
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Yolanda Helfrich