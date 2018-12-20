Tree recycling program returns

For the fifth consecutive year, Boulder City is offering free Christmas tree recycling to its residents as a way to help keep their homes clean and to aid the environment.

Boulder City Residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Wednesday, Dec. 26, to Jan. 14 by dropping them off at the recycling container at Bravo Field near the corner of Eagle Drive and Sixth Street.

The service is available from Wednesday, Dec. 26, until Jan. 14. Trees can be dropped off 24/7 in the recycling container at Bravo Field near the corner of Eagle Drive and Sixth Street.

The Boulder City recycling program is part of an effort to keep trees out of landfills in Southern Nevada. There are more than 30 drop-off locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson. To make this happen in town, the Boulder City Public Works Department partners with BC Waste Free and the city of Henderson.

“We are happy to offer the free tree recycling program again this year,” Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said. “Trees take up space in landfills and can take years to biodegrade. This great partnership with BC Waste Free and the city of Henderson helps residents while helping the environment, as well.”

About 200 trees were recycled in Boulder City last year, and around 15,000 were recycled in the county.

When dropping off a Christmas tree at the recycling container, remove all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Artificial Christmas trees and those with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

Trash is not accepted at the recycling container.

After the trees are recycled, they are turned into organic mulch, which residents can get for free, starting Jan. 4. The mulch is available through Feb. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis at Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road, and Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., both in Henderson.

Those coming to get mulch should bring their own shovel and a container.

For more information about Boulder City’s tree recycling program, contact Boulder City Public Works at 702-293-9301 or BC Waste Free at 702-293-2276.

