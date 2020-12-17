41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Travelers’ way station named after oxen’s sore feet

By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear
December 16, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

During the summer of 1849,, as groups of gold seekers, some large, some small, were heading to the California gold fields near Sutter’s Fort, it brought a lot of people into contact with the Humboldt River in what later became Nevada. Dry, dusty conditions existed all along the way. Those who came early had some knowledge, albeit not enough, of the section that emptied into where Lovelock is today, and continued into the area between Fernley and Fallon. It is but one of many stories to be found when you go in search of Nevada’s Yesteryear.

A metal plaque, Nevada Historical Marker 26, notes this region was a “barren stretch of waterless alkali wasteland. It was the most dreaded section of the California Emigrant Trail. If possible, it was traveled at night because of the great heat.”

First traveled by the Walker-Chiles party in 1843, it nevertheless became the accepted route for countless numbers who would follow. Historians note, “Here, starvation for men and animals stalked every mile.” Some pioneer diaries reveal it took ox-drawn covered wagons “about two days and two nights” to cross the Forty Mile Desert.

The trail was littered with the carcasses of dead animals rotting in the sun, making the desert air very foul smelling.

But a series of thermal hot springs existed about half-way along the way, where thirst-crazed and sore-footed animals were known to plunge headlong into the springs, not knowing it was boiling water, and getting scalded to death. Emigrant families later learned to use these hot springs to the own advantage, but that is another story in itself.

In 1850, an emigrant by the name of “Pop” Haver came to one of the hot springs. His oxen team barely made it and he decided to rest a spell, let the animals recover and regain their strength for the next leg of the journey to California, up and over the mountains.

But as is told, just as Haver himself was getting ready to move out, a party of gold seekers arrived in a big rush to push on, and get over the Sierras “before all the mines were exhausted.” So eager were they to get going, they offered to swap Haver their 70 head of sore-footed oxen, five wagons and their spare goods for the 22 head of trail-ready stock he had. Maybe this was an offer he couldn’t refuse, so he agreed and then, for himself, planned to spend the winter right where he was.

Haver made four such transactions during that winter and by the spring of 1851 he had amassed over 200 head of stock, 20 wagons and more property than he could haul or know what to do with. It is likely he was able to buy feed for the animals at Truckee and haul it back to his place.

The camp became a fixture along the Humboldt Trail and soon earned the name Tenderfoot Station. Here, under Haver’s care, tenderfooted animals were traded for fresh oxen to make the final trip over the Sierras to California.

Historians say that as new caravans approached the hot springs the question was often asked by those waiting for them, “I wonder how many tender feet in that outfit?” The word was first applied to trail-weary oxen and then to the inexperienced travelers in the frontier West.

Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary notes that the word tenderfoot is of American origin from the mid-1800s. Undoubtedly, it sprang out of the once heavily-traveled alkali flats along present day U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 80.

(Adapted from a story by Harold’s Club, 1948, and Jim French of Winnemucca.)

Dave Maxwell is a Nevada news reporter with over 35 years in print and broadcast journalism, and greatly interested in early Nevada history. He can be reached at maxwellhe@yahoo.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Film festival moves online
Film festival moves online
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 Dam Short Film Festival will still showcase unusual, original and entertaining short films despite not being held in person for the first time in its history.

Sweeten season with two merry cookies
Sweeten season with two merry cookies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you’re only going to make two cookie recipes this holiday season, may I humbly suggest these two scrumptious cookies? One is the ultimate deep rich chocolate cookie; the second is the ultimate buttery soft vanilla cookie. They are so perfectly compatible yet totally different. And the cherry on top is one uses three egg whites and the other three egg yolks. It’s like it was meant to be.

 
Boulder’s Best: Holiday displays light up town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home on Saddle Drive is accented with blue holiday lights and offers passersby a light projection show.

Hannah Doss Hannah Doss renovates a railroad car she purchased at an auction in 2017. She turne ...
Story tellers corner: Tale takes children on ‘Journey’ of hope, adventure
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Finding and affording a new place to live can be one of the most difficult and stressful things to do when you’re moving, and one Boulder City resident came up with a unique solution when she moved to town from across the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dorothy Burns turns 103 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She ...
Centenarian feted on birthday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For many people in Boulder City, Monday was just another day. For Dorothy Burns, it was something special because she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

(Norma Vally) Attach a hose to your water heater to drain of any sediment that may accumulate a ...
Preventive maintenance gets you out of hot water
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s cold out there and the holidays are upon us — the worst time of year for your water heater to go on the fritz. In winter months the water entering your tank is far colder and the unit needs to work harder to heat it.

(Patti Diamond) Foodies in your life will appreciate homemade holiday gifts of honey roasted or ...
Gift-giving solution costs peanuts
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

As we run this holiday marathon, it’s nice to have the occasional quick win, right? Here are three foodie gifts that are cheaper, easier and faster than baking cookies. Let’s make candied nuts that aren’t nuts.

(Patti Diamond) A hot cocoa board filled with treats helps turn drinking an ordinary beverage i ...
Cocoa boards hot trend this holiday season
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) A special mailbox for children to drop off their ...
Parks department accepting letters to Santa
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With Santa and Mrs. Claus quarantined at the North Pole with their elves this month, the Parks and Recreation Department is serving as a collection point for children’s letters to the jolly man in red.