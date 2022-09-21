93°F
Community

Thunderbirds amaze spectators with acrobatics

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
September 21, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo The United States Air Force Thunderbirds, seen above Boulder City in April 2020, is an elite group of pilots, who perform aerial acrobatics and are equally prepared for military operations.

Many oldtimers fondly remember the comic book and television versions of “Superman,” and the astonishment of the anonymous characters when they saw something foreign flying overhead — “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman!”

Here in Nevada, people are still somewhat astonished when they see certain objects flying overhead performing aerial acrobatics. But in the latter case, it’s the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. The group performs precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force high-performance aircraft to people throughout the world.

Young pilots — and would-be pilots — often wonder how hard it is to become a Thunderbird. Candidates for the ace aerobatic team must have at least 1,000 flying hours on a jet fighter and must be current on the F-16. And all candidates for the Thunderbirds must have at least three years (but no more than 12 years) of military service. Maj. Lauren “Threat” Schlichting is one of only six female pilots in the 69-year history of the squadron.

The organization gets its name from the legend of the thunderbird, which in Native American mythology is a powerful spirit in the form of a feathered vertebrate. By its work, the earth was watered and vegetation grew. Lightning was believed to flash from its beak, and the beating of its wings was thought to represent the rolling of thunder.

Each team member has a specialty. The commander/leader is Lt. Col. Justin Elliott. The position of left wing is held by Maj. Ian Lee and right wing is held Schlichting. The slot position is held by Maj. Zane Taylor, lead solo by Maj. Kyle Oliver and opposing solo by Capt. Daniel Katz. The operations officer is Lt. Col. Ryan Yingling and advance pilot/narrator is Maj. Jake Impellizzeri.

At a recent invitation-only “Evening With the USAF Thunderbirds,” I had an opportunity to briefly speak with Elliott. One of the questions I asked him concerned the combat-readiness of the Thunderbird pilots. There is little doubt that the men and women who fly their aircraft inches from each other while conducting aerial maneuvers are highly qualified and regularly trained. But should the United States ever have to go to war, what are the qualifications of the Thunderbirds? Elliott was quick to respond that in addition to regular Thunderbird training, the pilots also go through all the normal Air Force training that all its pilots must go through.

The Thunderbirds can be viewed this year at the upcoming Aviation Nation event at Nellis Air Force Base, where the team is stationed. Scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6, the event will feature aerial performers, static displays of numerous aircraft, exhibits, concessions and a kids’ zone. For more information about the air show, go to the Aviation Nation website, https://www.nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/.

So, do younger folks who want to fly fighter jets have to become full-time Air Force members and move up the ranks? Well, there is at least one option when it comes to piloting military aircraft: join the National Guard or Air Force Reserve.

According to published reports, one of the biggest benefits of the guard and reserve is that one can specifically apply to the units that they want to join. If they meet qualifications, they can be hired with no military experience (and before signing any military service obligation) to fly the A-10, F-15, F-16, F-22, or F-35. Happy landings, folks.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Am ...
Würst Festival brings food, fun downtown
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary invite the community to join them for a day of food, fun and festivities at the 26th annual Würst Festival on Saturday in Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The Texas mountain laurel tree is xeric. It grows to about 20 feet ...
‘Xeric’ plants, trees require less water
By Bob Morris Gardening

Thanks for sending me pictures of your plants. Many homeowners don’t know the names of plants in their yards or landscapes. Most can look at a plant and know if it is a tree, shrub, or flower but not its name much less how often it should be watered and with how much.

(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell) Lila Stankovic, 11, is the third generation of the Mitchell-Sta ...
Family tradition highlights importance of Constitution
By Boulder City Review

For more than 10 years, the Mitchell-Stankovic family has created a display at the Boulder City Library to commemorate Constitution Week, which will be observed Sept. 17-23.

(Photo courtesy of Bob Morris) This fig tree has a “briba” or early crop along wi ...
Weather, location affects fruit production
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a Washington navel orange and Flordaprince peach tree planted this spring that a local nursery claimed was eight to 10 years old. The peach tree produced lots of small fruit. The orange tree produced tons of flowers but fruit that dropped from it after it flowered. The trees don’t look so good now. Your opinion please?

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Mines spurred trains’ construction
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Mining was the main reason Nevada was developed as a state, what with the very rich Comstock Lode at Virginia City and numerous other communities and camps such as Delamar and Pioche. Mining was equally important in California as well and had been since the gold rush there of 1849.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Fly sticks can help trap the insects, which seem to be plentiful t ...
Monsoon season creates perfect conditions for flies
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Anyone watching HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” must be particularly creeped out by our current fly infestation, especially since the show filmed on location at Hoover Dam and Black Canyon this year. For folks not hip to this dystopian neo-Western, flies represent, well, pretty much the end of mankind as we know it.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua) Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept ...
Aviation heroes land at Chautauqua
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chautauqua will be soaring to new heights and “Pushing the Envelope” when it returns later this month for performances at the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat will return to an in-person event this year aft ...
Many work on your be-fun-half
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

With nice weather right around the corner, many nonprofit organizations are busy planning their fundraising events to help fund their annual programming. These events are dual-purpose. First, they provide needed revenue to the organization so they can continue to do great works for us in Boulder City, therefore adding to our quality of life. Second, special events draw guests from around Southern Nevada into our community and provide needed revenue to the businesses in our community. When the business core is healthy, we see benefits citywide.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City artist Connie Burnett Ferraro painted a mural at ...
Mural brightens King’s walls, tells city’s history
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The halls of King Elementary School are now a lot more colorful as a new mural welcomes students and visitors through the office entrance. Done by Boulder City local artist Connie Burnett Ferraro, this mural shows the history of the community and Southern Nevada in general. Things such as the Hoover Dam, bighorn sheep and a TWA plane (which Ferraro says is her favorite) are all present.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice ro ...
Seniors show their competitive spirit
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.