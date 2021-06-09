86°F
Community

Thespians earn state honors

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 9, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Boulder City High School Cloe Madison, who just graduated from Boulder City High School, was recently given the Outstanding Technical Achievement award by Nevada Thespians. She is the only student in the state to receive the recognition.
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School junior Avalon McNary was named Nevada Thespians' Best Thespian at the end of the 2020-2021 school year for her work in technical theater.
Boulder City High School Cloe Madison, who just graduated from Boulder City High School, was recently given the Outstanding Technical Achievement award by Nevada Thespians. She is the only student in the state to receive the recognition.
Boulder City High School Boulder City High School junior Avalon McNary was named Nevada Thespians' Best Thespian at the end of the 2020-2021 school year for her work in technical theater.

The Nevada Thespians recently recognized a Boulder City High School graduating senior with the Outstanding Technical Achievement award. It is given to just one student in the state.

“It was a big surprise,” said Cloe Madison. “It was obviously a good surprise.”

Madison was given the award before the end of the 2020-2021 school year. It honors one student for work in the technical side of theater: the lighting, sound, sets and everything else that make a show run.

Madison has worked on several productions at Boulder City High School and other schools in the Las Vegas Valley, including Silverado High School.

Teacher Krysta Phenix said Madison has also represented the state at different conferences and events.

“She has done a ton for the state and is definitely deserving of it (the recognition),” said Phenix.

Two other students were honored with Madison. They are also involved with the technical side of theater.

Junior Avalon McNary was named Best Thespian for the high school. She was also elected to the 2021-2022 state thespian board with fellow junior Mackenzie Brown. They will be two of 11 people serving on the state board.

McNary said her recognition “means a great deal” to her because she found herself through working in the theater.

“It’s a place of togetherness and belonging,” she said.

As board members, Brown and McNary will be supporting students and educators throughout the state during the 2021-2022 school year.

Brown said board members supported her a lot in her work in high school theater and she wanted to do that for others.

“I wanted to be that support or rock for other students when they may be nervous about getting started,” she said.

Brown said when she started working in theater during her freshman year of high school it became her sport.

“When I started high school, I didn’t have a lot of friends,” she said. “Everyone was immediately ready to learn everyone’s names and get to know them. … It’s been a really good experience.”

Nevada Thespians is an affiliate of the Educational Theatre Association. It offers conferences, festivals, workshops, individual event competitions and a variety of other options for Nevada students and educators.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

