89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Teen’s passion is helping save lives

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
July 13, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lifeguard Abby Rodriguez poses by the Boulder City Pool, wher ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lifeguard Abby Rodriguez poses by the Boulder City Pool, where she saved a 5-year-old's life a decade ago.

In July of 2012, 6-year-old Abby Rodriguez was at the Boulder City Pool participating in a level 1 water safety class when one of her fellow classmates, Eve Stuart, let go of the pool wall and was in danger of drowning. Thinking quickly, Rodriguez acted on her instincts and rescued the 5-year-old before lifeguard Judith Holt intervened.

“I remember I was in my swim class and the teacher made us stop down and get rings one person at a time. I remember looking over and seeing a girl go under; after a few minutes I realized she was not coming back up so I went down and grabbed her. By the time I came up with her the lifeguard was there,” Rodriguez said.

Fast-forward 10 years, Rodriguez is fittingly a lifeguard at the same place where she saved a life a decade ago. As a rising junior at Boulder City High School, Rodriguez is pursuing a career in the medical field and is CPR and automated external defibrillator certified.

“Abby is passionate about saving lives,” said her father, Don Rodriguez.

Despite being a lifesaver at age 6, Abby Rodriguez says the event from her childhood did not motivate her in going into the medical field.

“When I was little I wanted to be a teacher and didn’t want to go into the medical field when I was that young.”

Today, her goal is to become a pediatric surgeon.

According to her father, there isn’t any one event that changed Abby Rodriguez’s mind about her future career.

“Over the years she’s shown more and more interest in medicine,” he said. “She first took an interest in medical-related shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Chicago Hope” and “ER” around 12 or 13 years old. We didn’t take serious notice until she starting asking for gifts like a suture practice kit and a stethoscope for her birthday and Christmas.”

Abby Rodriguez attended the National Youth Forum of Medicine last month in North Carolina and will be participating in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders later this summer. Next year she plans to take an advanced medical program for high school students at John Hopkins University, Don Rodriguez said.

Outside of lifeguarding, she plays volleyball and softball at Boulder City High.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Mail, newspapers and packages accumulating in front of your home i ...
Vacations leave homes vulnerable
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s time to go on vacation. Bags packed, car loaded, you lock the door and think — is my house going to be OK while I’m gone? A lot can happen to a house at any time, but especially when no one’s there to handle a sudden problem. Considering most burglaries occur in summer months there’s even more reason to take pause.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Any rocks larger than a golf ball should be removed from the soil.
Plants grow best in soil free of rocks
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Large rocks are difficult to dig out, let alone remove from a hole. But large rocks improve the drainage of water. Don’t know if large rocks are typical for most backyards in the (Las) Vegas Valley. I usually add fast-acting gypsum to the bottom of the hole and water it in for a couple of weeks, letting it dry between soakings. The previous gardener added soil and planted on top of the rocks.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) “White fuzzies” are probably tiny cocoons for tiny in ...
Strong winds damage tender leaves
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Red Push Chinese pistache trees planted about three years ago and doing well. Recently one was shocked and I’m not sure what happened. This occurred almost overnight. I gave it a few extra gallons of water and added two drippers to each plant. I don’t use any Roundup or anything like that. Can it be saved?

Trading cards honor U.S. military heroes
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Hero Cards picture deceased veterans of all U.S. wars, serving to educate future generations and instill gratitude while honoring the fallen.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gwen Davidson, front left, was the guest of honor F ...
Davidson celebrates 100th birthday at senior center
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With childlike incredulity, Gwen Davidson was surprised over and over Friday afternoon as friends at the Senior Center of Boulder City stopped by to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Katie Tyler helps a young boy learn how to swim saf ...
Water safety focus of worldwide swimming lesson
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If there is one thing that Cheree Brennan is passionate about, it’s making sure everyone is safe “in, around and on the water.”

(Photo courtesy Tasha Towne) Braxton Ott of Boulder City will be officially crowned Mr. Multicu ...
Toddler helps raise cultural awareness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With his dancing blue eyes and impish grin, it’s easy to see why Braxton Ott caught the attention of others.