45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Take stock of all of turkey’s goodness

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
November 27, 2019 - 2:52 pm
 

If you have a turkey carcass in your refrigerator today (and who doesn’t?), you’re going to want to get all the goodness you can from it. Right? So, let’s make a rich stock. But can we say frame instead of carcass? Because I don’t think the word carcass is remotely appetizing.

Why make stock? Because homemade is simply better than store-bought. It tastes better, it’s easy to make and it costs next to nothing. And it’s healthier. Homemade stock doesn’t contain any MSG or additives, and you control the sodium.

What’s the difference between stock and bone broth? Although often used interchangeably, there is a difference: mainly, the ingredients and cook time. Stock is made from animal bones and aromatic vegetables (onion, carrot and celery) and cooked for two to six hours. It’s thin, unseasoned and used for sauces, gravies, soup and other recipes.

Bone broth is like stock but made more viscous because it’s simmered for 24 to 48 hours and other ingredients can be added like garlic, ginger and pepper for flavor and health benefits.

You’ll notice after making bone broth, the bones become extremely brittle. That’s because the long simmer has extracted nutrients from the bones, like calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, fluoride and other trace minerals that help our bones grow and repair.

The cartilage, ligaments and tendons are made of proteins called collagen and gelatin that give the broth protein and are healing to the lining of the digestive tract preventing leaky gut, and they’re great for the skin. Plus, its chock-full of glucosamine and chondroitin, which are beneficial to reducing joint inflammation. A touch of vinegar helps extract all those nutrients.

This nutrient dense broth is liquid gold.

Pat yourself on the back for using the whole bird, respecting your turkey, and making homemade healthy goodness for you and yours. Happy Thanksgiving!

TURKEY BROTH

What you’ll need:

1 turkey frame

1-2 onions, quartered with skin

2-3 carrots, scrubbed, roughly chopped

2-3 stalks celery with leaves, roughly chopped

½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2-4 whole cloves garlic, smashed, optional

Pinch red pepper flakes, optional

Herbs: parsley, thyme, rosemary, optional

2 inches ginger root, optional

10 to 14 cups cold water

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Here’s how:

Place frame, onion, carrot, celery, peppercorns and optional ingredients as desired in a large stockpot. Add water to cover by 1 inch; add vinegar. Bring to a boil then immediately reduce heat. Partially cover the pot with the lid and gently simmer the stock as low as possible, skimming foam as needed, for 4 hours or longer. Allow the stock to cool.

Strain and discard solids. For safety’s sake, cool the stock quickly and refrigerate as soon as possible. Use a skimmer to remove the fat on the surface of the stock. The stock can be refrigerated for up to three days or frozen up to three months.

To make bone broth:Extend the simmer time to 24 hours.

Cloudy vs. clear. What makes stock cloudy? It’s an emulsification of the fats and protein in the water caused by boiling and stirring. It boils down to this: Don’t boil the stock. Bring the water to a boil at the beginning and then cook at barely a simmer for the rest of the cooking time. But there’s nothing wrong with cloudy stock.

Diva tips: To maintain a steady, even heat you can cook the stock in a 180-200 F oven or slow cooker on low. Don’t add salt because the stock will reduce and intensify the saltiness. You may find homemade stock has so much flavor it doesn’t need salt at all.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Cody is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix in need of a quiet home. Co ...
Community Briefs, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

Lake to host annual Turkey Trot

Senior Center, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Zach Inman works at 700 Eighth St. for the first work ...
Handyman goes green: Inman creates nonprofit to help locals with yard work
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After 28 years of serving the community, Zach Inman of the handyman business Zach of All Trades is scaling back and starting a nonprofit organization to help the community and to keep Boulder City clean and green.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Susan Johnson, left, president of the Boulder City ...
Hospital shop stocks healthy dose of gifts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

There is a small room at Boulder City Hospital where you can find what you need for just about any situation. And you won’t need a prescription to get it.

(Patti Diamond) Using the Hasselback technique to cut your butternut squash before glazing it w ...
Hasselback technique makes humble squash a star
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you want to give the inexpensive, unassuming butternut squash a sophisticated, glamorous makeover? Do this: Hasselback is a popular technique of preparing a potato or other similar vegetable by cutting a bit more than halfway through so that it looks like a fan. Then butter, herbs, spices, breadcrumbs and/or nuts are added between the slices and baked.

Rebecca Balistere
Behind the Chalkboard: Rebecca Balistere
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Tags with information about the needs of local children and seniors adorn the Angel Tree set up ...
Gift-giving angels sought for annual program
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is once again calling on the assistance of area angels to make the holiday season a bit brighter for the city’s needy children and senior citizens.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review French mastiffs Mick Baudoux, left, and Gigi Baudoux ...
Seen on Scene: At the Pooch Parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Names in the News, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Stuart earns master’s degree

Community Briefs, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Craft sessions set at library