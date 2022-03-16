Support for Seniors
Jeanne Clement, left, and Rebecca Roberts of the Senior Center of Boulder City recently accepted a donation from the Boulder City Community Club of $600 worth of $10 gift cards to the 99 Cents Only store. The gift cards will be given to senior citizens who visit the center’s pantry.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/ Boulder City Review