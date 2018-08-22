Summer — pool — goes to the dogs

The dog days of summer are here and local canines can celebrate with a pool “pawty.”

File The annual Soggy Doggy event for dogs to mark the end of the summer season will be held Sept. 8.

The annual Soggy Doggy will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, at the municipal pool, the one day each year that dogs are able to swim in the community pool.

It is the final event of the summer season at the Boulder City Pool as the aquatics staff will begin preparing the pool for its winter season.

“There is nothing like the tail-wagging, tongue-drooping excitement from the dogs as they ‘ruff’-house in our pool,” said Cheree Brennan, aquatic center coordinator. “I’m not sure who enjoys the event more, the dogs or their humans. It’s fun … ‘fur’ all.”

The event has two sessions: first from 9-10:25 a.m., and the second from 10:35 a.m. to noon. Registration is limited, and the cost to register for either is $4 by Wednesday, Sept. 5, or $6 after. Dogs may attend only the session for which they are registered.

All dogs must have a current city license and proof of rabies vaccination upon registration. Only neutered or spayed pets will be permitted to attend.

Owners are responsible for the actions of their dogs, which must remain on a leash when not swimming.

After the event, the main pool will be drained, cleaned and the dome over it will be installed. The diving and wading pools are not open during the winter season.

The pool will reopen to the public Sept. 24 for the winter season.

Winter hours, which continue through May, are: adult lap swim, 6-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; open swim, 4:45-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The pool is closed Sunday.

The pool and racquetball complex is at 861 Avenue B.

For more information, call 702-923-9286.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.