48°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 14, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “Trouble in the Toy Box,” which was recently released and tells a story of love, acceptance and inclusiveness.”

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.

He also wants them to have a life full of love and happiness.

His new book, “Trouble in the Toy Box,” is a simple way to help him spread his message of “love, acceptance and inclusiveness.”

“Trouble in the Toy Box” tells the story of an odd assortment of toys. Some are old and dirty, some are new and still in their boxes. They live together in a magical toy box at the back of a young girl’s closet. At night, when the box is closed, the toys come alive.

Each one has something that sets them apart from the others. Jiffy Jaffy Giraffe, for example, is dirty where the girl used to hold him and his neck is limp and saggy. Sergeant Sergeant Sergeant is a toy soldier who is stuffed with some old cotton that makes him feel less than perfect. Miss Prissy Priscilla wears a frilly dress, has perfectly curled hair and lives in her original box but longs to be free.

They are jumbled together when the girl puts them in the box, but in the morning they are sorted with all the older, dirtier toys at one end and the new, shiny toys at the other.

One day the girl noticed the change and asked the toys why that was happening. They replied that they were “all so different” and “don’t belong together.” Her reply was that they do because they are her family and she loves them all, addressing each of the toy’s differences and telling them why they are special.

According to Earl, the story will help children learn about love, how to express their feelings and allow them to flourish in the real world.

Earl said he decided to write the book after retiring from a career in the Air Force and with the Bureau of Reclamation in Boulder City.

He said he had the opportunity to enjoy being a grandfather and had “always been relatively good with words.” He put the two together and came up with “Trouble in the Toy Box,” although he admits he didn’t start out with the intention of writing a book.

He said the best part of being a grandfather is contact with his children and his children’s children.

He has eight children — natural, step and adopted, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a new set of twins.

Earl added that he has no real plans to write another book, but can’t stop writing stories. He also writes poetry.

Earl, 93, was born in a farmhouse in Otoe County, Nebraska, with no running water or electricity. He was the second of five children and had to milk several cows each day before going to school. He attended a one-room school.

In 1950, he joined the Air Force and served for 22 years.

He later returned to Nebraska, where he raised cattle, farmed and sold farm equipment before heading West to work for the Bureau of Reclamation.

“Trouble in the Toy Box” is available at the Dam Roast House &Browder Bookstore and on several websites.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dave Maxwell
Man’s burning desire for adventure pays off
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Not all prospectors in Nevada, following the success of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City and numerous other small communities on what the late historian Gerald Higgs called “The Bonanza Road,” were looking for gold, silver, lead, etc. One man in particular, was looking for something that was very useful as a household product of the day.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Dorothy Burns takes a break from her ...
Burns feted at surprise party for 105th birthday
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Dorothy Burns was surprised with a party to celebrate her 105th birthday at Lakeview Terrace on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The mystery of how Jingle Cat, seen at Santa's Pict ...
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa Claus is getting a bit of local help to get l ...
City to help with Santa letters
By Boulder City Review

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in action and getting ready for the holiday season. To help facilitate getting letters to them from the children in town, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a special mailbox at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) The holiday season is a good time to declutter your home. Donation ...
Home purging brings clarity, helps people
By Norma Vally Home Matters

During the holidays our homes can start to get really stuffed with, well, stuff. All the wrapping paper, boxes, bags, bows. Between the gingerbread house, Christmas cookies, cakes and candy canes, we can be smothered by sweets alone. Then, of course, the decorations — garland and snowmen and lights, oh my. House clutter can quickly become the bane of the season if you let things go … so it’s time to let things go.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Emmylou Denman, 4, won first place in the Boulder City Revie ...
Coloring contest winners announced
By Boulder City Review

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cheryl Dougherty's Christmas Jewels won first place ...
Jewels win Christmas cookie contest
By Boulder City Review

Cheryl Dougherty’s Christmas Jewels won the Boulder City Review’s fourth annual Christmas cookie contest.