Community

STEM science instruction at Martha P. King Elementary

By Jason Schrock
January 18, 2024 - 8:23 pm
 

While the staff and students at King have made huge strides in reading and math achievement over the past three years, there is still one subject that our students struggle with on state exams, science.

Two years ago, we made a conscious decision that we would reinvest in our science instruction. Working with community partners from the Boulder Dam Credit Union and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Boulder City we began building a STEM classroom.

STEM is the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. We wanted our STEM lab to be a place where students could learn about the scientific process while providing hands-on experience with 21st century technology.

During that first year, we invested in 3D Printers, robotics programs, engineering kits, and computer science programs. Using these new tools, we were able to show students how much fun learning science can be. Students used the 3D printers to make bubble wands and pencil holders, and they learned how to use CAD (computer aided draftsman) programs that allow architects and engineers to design in a 3D space.

This year, we decided to take the STEM lab to the next level and hire a person to specifically teach science to our students. We were so lucky to find Leslie Woodbury. Leslie taught at King 30 years earlier during her first year of teaching, but left the profession to raise her children. Leslie has a passion for teaching and she took to the position right away, creating fun and engaging lessons for students.

We could not be happier with the work that she is doing in the classroom and we are so excited to see how her lessons will grow our science achievement scores over the coming years.

