Spring Jamboree to again draw thousands

While the two-day event is filled with fun, food and festivities, more than 275 hours are spent just in the planning process.

The car show at the annual Spring Jamboree is always a big draw. (Courtesy of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce)

The timing of the annual Spring Jamboree is a little like Goldilocks’ porridge. Any earlier it may be too cold. Any later it would be too hot. But the first weekend of May – just right.

Now in its 46th year, the Jamboree is again organized by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and according to its website, “is considered by many to be Boulder City’s first major public festival of the year.”

The popular event, which draws an estimated 25,000 people, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in downtown Boulder City. Admission is free.

While the two-day event is filled with fun, food and festivities, more than 275 hours are spent just in the planning process and by the time the event is over it is closer to 450 hours.

“These numbers are very telling,” Chamber CEO Jill Lagan said. “You cannot do events around Boulder City without the help of a lot of volunteers and a great crew. I’m very lucky because we have a lot of same people who come back year after year. Everyone knows their role, does what they’re supposed to and it all works out great. It’s the same for many of our larger events as well.”

For the most part, Lagan said, the event has grown into the footprint in terms of expanding or adding additional aspects to the event. To grow outside of that footprint would be interruptive to nearby residents, she said.

“We really just bring back the same things year after year and try to make everything a little better,” she said. “As always, the chamber’s overall goal is to promote Boulder City, tourism and the businesses. Allowing these entrepreneurs in the park during this mini population explosion, it really helps them achieve their goals and helps the community by bringing more people in and helps other businesses as well. It’s a lot of work but in the end it’s all worth it.”

As for this year’s lineup of things to see and do, Lagan said, “There’s literally something for every age group.”

Featured will be the ever-growing car show, outdoor expo, the rock and gem show, food trucks, arts and crafts section, the handmade craft section, retail vendors, live entertainment and antiques, Little Mister and Miss Pageant, Best of Boulder City winners and much more. In all, there are close to 340 vendors this year.

“People are really looking forward to getting out,” Lagan said. “This is kind of the opening event to the spring and summer seasons and good weather. Because it’s also activity-based, that’s a big draw.”

Contact editor Ron Eland at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.