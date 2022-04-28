Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8. One of the favorite events, Bark in the Park, is at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s event takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8.

The 2022 Spring Jamboree will feature favorite events like Bark in the Park as well as some new ones.

“We are excited to bring back the outdoor expo as a partnership with Get Outdoors Nevada,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO and event organizer. “There has also been an explosion of handmade artisans this year … and so we welcome many new artists of every medium. The addition of mini carnival rides have also found their way in and this year will be the very first Miss Spring Jamboree Pinup contest produced by Lolita Haze.”

Spring Jamboree has been held since 1977.

Rowland-Lagan said there will be 250 vendors at this year’s show.

“One of my favorite parts of the event is the Little Miss and Mister Pageant,” she said. “Those precocious little ones are adorable and Miss Anna (McKay) and Miss Danielle (Smith) from Dance Etc. do an amazing job with that program.”

That pageant begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 Spring Jamboree takes place in four downtown parks: Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante. Ongoing events for those days include the Pan Draggers Rod Run Car Show, Get Outdoors Nevada Outdoor Expo, Antiques in the Park, an arts and crafts show, the Chamber Showcase Business Expo, the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society rock show, food vendors, a climbing wall and train rides.

Rowland-Lagan said the chamber’s main goal for the event is to see small businesses thrive and for everyone who attends to have a good experience.

“Events are key to building a strong economy in Boulder City,” she said. “So we truly hope everyone sees something positive from the weekend whether they are a resident as an attendee, guests to Boulder City having a super day, a local business owner enjoying great sales, or an artist in the park increasing their business.”

For more information, go to www.springjamboree.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com.