81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 27, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8. One of the favorite events, Bark in the Park, is at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

This year’s event takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8.

The 2022 Spring Jamboree will feature favorite events like Bark in the Park as well as some new ones.

“We are excited to bring back the outdoor expo as a partnership with Get Outdoors Nevada,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO and event organizer. “There has also been an explosion of handmade artisans this year … and so we welcome many new artists of every medium. The addition of mini carnival rides have also found their way in and this year will be the very first Miss Spring Jamboree Pinup contest produced by Lolita Haze.”

Spring Jamboree has been held since 1977.

Rowland-Lagan said there will be 250 vendors at this year’s show.

“One of my favorite parts of the event is the Little Miss and Mister Pageant,” she said. “Those precocious little ones are adorable and Miss Anna (McKay) and Miss Danielle (Smith) from Dance Etc. do an amazing job with that program.”

That pageant begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 Spring Jamboree takes place in four downtown parks: Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante. Ongoing events for those days include the Pan Draggers Rod Run Car Show, Get Outdoors Nevada Outdoor Expo, Antiques in the Park, an arts and crafts show, the Chamber Showcase Business Expo, the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society rock show, food vendors, a climbing wall and train rides.

Rowland-Lagan said the chamber’s main goal for the event is to see small businesses thrive and for everyone who attends to have a good experience.

“Events are key to building a strong economy in Boulder City,” she said. “So we truly hope everyone sees something positive from the weekend whether they are a resident as an attendee, guests to Boulder City having a super day, a local business owner enjoying great sales, or an artist in the park increasing their business.”

For more information, go to www.springjamboree.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.

(Bob Morris) The internal rot of dead wood can be seen on thie African sumac.
Pepper trees drop leaves year-round
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a California pepper tree near my pool that’s constantly dropping leaves into it. I am wondering if I can lower its height so it will drop fewer leaves and stems. Anything else I should think about?

Veterans museum would be good addition to city
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

Several weeks ago a headline in this newspaper read, “City seeks help for ways to spend funds.” For some folks, this would be a humorous headline. After all, a government agency seeking advice on how to spend taxpayer money? The funds have been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and their actual purpose is to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city seeks to gain input from residents and has even placed a small item in its utility mailer seeking spending ideas.

Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May was recently named the Nevada Associ ...
May’s passion for job recognized
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Garrett Junior High School teacher’s passion for her students was recently recognized when she was named the Nevada Association of School Councils’ Middle School Advisor of the Year.

(Getty Images) Bactrian camels, such this one seen in the countryside near Issyk Kul Lake in Ky ...
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Camels hauled salt to Austin’s mills
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The mining town of Austin, Nevada, didn’t really get firmly established until the early 1860s, on lots laid out by a man selling some of them for $10,000 each and getting his price, too.

(Kathy Whitman) Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council will present its annual Easter sunrise serv ...
Easter sunrise service Sunday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.

(Norma Vally) Boulder City is working to upgrade its electrical system, ensuring that it has an ...
City works to increase power reliability
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

Last month there were two quick and unexpected outages in my “alphabet street” house, around 10 a.m., then around 3 a.m. I happened to be home and awake for both, although if I weren’t, the blinking digital clocks would have been telltale.

(Bob Morris) The seed pods on a Texas mountain laurel can be removed to help trigger the produc ...
Poor drainage likely cause of rotting cacti limbs
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Argentine giant cactus bought from a big box store last summer. I planted them in the garden soil after I amended it with sand, pumice and vermiculite to improve drainage. Recently, I saw them with the tell-tale darkening associated with root rot. When the plants were new from the nursery, all branches were firmly set in the pot and upright. Is it usual for the limbs to feel flimsy? Or, are the remaining limbs soon to rot and bend as well.